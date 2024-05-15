Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 1418.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's 1420.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1418.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

52 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1420.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1418.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed at 1404.15 on the last trading day with an open price of 1408.45. The high for the day was 1429 and the low was 1402.8. The market capitalization stands at 110,705.66 crore. The 52-week high and low are 1694.35 and 1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,122 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:08:06 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 7.12% MF holding & 39.79% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.04% in december to 7.12% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 41.97% in december to 39.79% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35:52 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 15.19%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 15.40% in the current fiscal year and 15.86% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:01:06 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has shown an EPS growth of 42.37% and a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 457482.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 17.10% for revenue and 17.68% in profit for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:36:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 33.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:09:07 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.14% to 1418.85, while its counterparts like Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and CANARA BANK ORD are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda263.752.91.11285.5177.4136394.68
Indian Overseas Bank62.00.170.2783.823.57117194.96
Indusind Bank1418.85-2.05-0.141694.351196.25110431.93
Union Bank Of India138.95.23.89163.1568.0106030.84
CANARA BANK ORD119.05.755.08126.5358.2621588.15
15 May 2024, 05:35:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1407.75 and a high of 1429.7.

15 May 2024, 04:34:54 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:49:54 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.95% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank's trading volume until 3 PM is 94.95% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1418.85, showing a slight increase of -0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:49:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1418.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 1418.85 - a 0.14% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1429.78 , 1440.72 , 1451.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1407.83 , 1396.82 , 1385.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:35:31 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:15:55 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1418.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at 1418.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1406.97 and 1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:01:43 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1422.47
10 Days1460.25
20 Days1488.58
50 Days1501.82
100 Days1529.49
300 Days1484.72
15 May 2024, 02:56:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:53:57 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 53.01% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 2 PM is 53.01% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1410.65, showing a decrease of -0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:38:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's stock reached a high of 1415.1 and a low of 1407.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1414.08 and 1412.22, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while potential new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11413.62Support 11406.27
Resistance 21418.03Support 21403.33
Resistance 31420.97Support 31398.92
15 May 2024, 02:15:01 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:11:52 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1409.3, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at 1409.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1406.97 and 1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:45:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.21% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 1 PM is 36.21% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1411.25, showing a decrease of -0.68%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:37:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1417.57 and 1412.47 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1412.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1417.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11417.73Support 11414.08
Resistance 21419.52Support 21412.22
Resistance 31421.38Support 31410.43
15 May 2024, 01:16:18 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 1.05%

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:00:08 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock reached a high of 1429.7 and a low of 1412.1 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:45:10 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 68.13% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 68.13% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 1416, showing a decrease of -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:33:02 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1418.9 and 1411.3 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1411.3 and selling near hourly resistance at 1418.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11417.57Support 11412.47
Resistance 21419.93Support 21409.73
Resistance 31422.67Support 31407.37
15 May 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1422.47
10 Days1460.25
20 Days1488.58
50 Days1501.82
100 Days1529.49
300 Days1484.72
15 May 2024, 12:10:08 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1416.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1416.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1406.97 and 1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:47:16 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 54.03% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 11 AM is 54.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1415.85, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:35:13 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 1424.48 and 1410.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1410.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1424.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11418.9Support 11411.3
Resistance 21423.85Support 21408.65
Resistance 31426.5Support 31403.7
15 May 2024, 11:22:59 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1421.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at 1421.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1406.97 and 1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:10:44 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.25% to 1417.3, while its counterparts like Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and CANARA BANK ORD are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda266.65.752.2285.5177.4137868.52
Indian Overseas Bank62.710.881.4283.823.57118537.03
Indusind Bank1417.3-3.6-0.251694.351196.25110311.29
Union Bank Of India139.655.954.45163.1568.0106603.36
CANARA BANK ORD118.35.054.46126.5358.2621461.16
15 May 2024, 11:02:53 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:48:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 53.62% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 10 AM is 53.62% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1415.8, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:36:18 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1426.8 & a low of 1412.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11424.48Support 11410.13
Resistance 21432.82Support 21404.12
Resistance 31438.83Support 31395.78
15 May 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:55:47 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.34% to reach 1425.7, in line with the performance of its counterparts. Other banks like Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and CANARA BANK ORD are also experiencing an uptrend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a positive movement, with gains of 0.23% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda264.854.01.53285.5177.4136963.53
Indian Overseas Bank62.881.051.783.823.57118858.37
Indusind Bank1425.74.80.341694.351196.25110965.08
Union Bank Of India139.35.64.19163.1568.0106336.19
CANARA BANK ORD117.854.64.06126.5358.2621379.52
15 May 2024, 09:45:18 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:37:16 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1422.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1422.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1406.97 and 1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:16:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at 1427.55. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has grown by 16.52% to reach 1427.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months-4.99%
6 Months-5.87%
YTD-11.13%
1 Year16.52%
15 May 2024, 08:45:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11433.17Support 11406.97
Resistance 21444.18Support 21391.78
Resistance 31459.37Support 31380.77
15 May 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 1303 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3357 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1279 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

15 May 2024, 08:04:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1404.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1429 & 1402.8 yesterday to end at 1404.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

