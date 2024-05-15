Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1418.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed at ₹1404.15 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1408.45. The high for the day was ₹1429 and the low was ₹1402.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹110,705.66 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1694.35 and ₹1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,122 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 7.12% MF holding & 39.79% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.04% in december to 7.12% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 41.97% in december to 39.79% in march quarter.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 15.19%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 15.40% in the current fiscal year and 15.86% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has shown an EPS growth of 42.37% and a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 457482.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 17.10% for revenue and 17.68% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 33.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.14% to ₹1418.85, while its counterparts like Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and CANARA BANK ORD are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|263.75
|2.9
|1.11
|285.5
|177.4
|136394.68
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.0
|0.17
|0.27
|83.8
|23.57
|117194.96
|Indusind Bank
|1418.85
|-2.05
|-0.14
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110431.93
|Union Bank Of India
|138.9
|5.2
|3.89
|163.15
|68.0
|106030.84
|CANARA BANK ORD
|119.0
|5.75
|5.08
|126.53
|58.26
|21588.15
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1407.75 and a high of ₹1429.7.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.51%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.95% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank's trading volume until 3 PM is 94.95% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1418.85, showing a slight increase of -0.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1418.85, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1420.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹1418.85 - a 0.14% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1429.78 , 1440.72 , 1451.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1407.83 , 1396.82 , 1385.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live:
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1418.05, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1420.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1418.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1406.97 and ₹1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1422.47
|10 Days
|1460.25
|20 Days
|1488.58
|50 Days
|1501.82
|100 Days
|1529.49
|300 Days
|1484.72
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 53.01% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 2 PM is 53.01% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1410.65, showing a decrease of -0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's stock reached a high of 1415.1 and a low of 1407.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 1414.08 and 1412.22, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while potential new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1413.62
|Support 1
|1406.27
|Resistance 2
|1418.03
|Support 2
|1403.33
|Resistance 3
|1420.97
|Support 3
|1398.92
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1409.3, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1420.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1409.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1406.97 and ₹1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 36.21% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 1 PM is 36.21% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1411.25, showing a decrease of -0.68%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1417.57 and 1412.47 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1412.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1417.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1417.73
|Support 1
|1414.08
|Resistance 2
|1419.52
|Support 2
|1412.22
|Resistance 3
|1421.38
|Support 3
|1410.43
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 1.05%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock reached a high of ₹1429.7 and a low of ₹1412.1 on the current trading day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 68.13% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 68.13% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1416, showing a decrease of -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1418.9 and 1411.3 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1411.3 and selling near hourly resistance at 1418.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1417.57
|Support 1
|1412.47
|Resistance 2
|1419.93
|Support 2
|1409.73
|Resistance 3
|1422.67
|Support 3
|1407.37
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1422.47
|10 Days
|1460.25
|20 Days
|1488.58
|50 Days
|1501.82
|100 Days
|1529.49
|300 Days
|1484.72
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1416.5, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1420.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1416.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1406.97 and ₹1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 54.03% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 11 AM is 54.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1415.85, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal potential further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving back and forth between levels of 1424.48 and 1410.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1410.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1424.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1418.9
|Support 1
|1411.3
|Resistance 2
|1423.85
|Support 2
|1408.65
|Resistance 3
|1426.5
|Support 3
|1403.7
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1421.2, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1420.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1421.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1406.97 and ₹1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.25% to ₹1417.3, while its counterparts like Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and CANARA BANK ORD are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|266.6
|5.75
|2.2
|285.5
|177.4
|137868.52
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.71
|0.88
|1.42
|83.8
|23.57
|118537.03
|Indusind Bank
|1417.3
|-3.6
|-0.25
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110311.29
|Union Bank Of India
|139.65
|5.95
|4.45
|163.15
|68.0
|106603.36
|CANARA BANK ORD
|118.3
|5.05
|4.46
|126.53
|58.26
|21461.16
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 33.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 53.62% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 10 AM is 53.62% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1415.8, showing a decrease of -0.36%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1426.8 & a low of 1412.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1424.48
|Support 1
|1410.13
|Resistance 2
|1432.82
|Support 2
|1404.12
|Resistance 3
|1438.83
|Support 3
|1395.78
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.34% to reach ₹1425.7, in line with the performance of its counterparts. Other banks like Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank Of India, and CANARA BANK ORD are also experiencing an uptrend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a positive movement, with gains of 0.23% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|264.85
|4.0
|1.53
|285.5
|177.4
|136963.53
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.88
|1.05
|1.7
|83.8
|23.57
|118858.37
|Indusind Bank
|1425.7
|4.8
|0.34
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110965.08
|Union Bank Of India
|139.3
|5.6
|4.19
|163.15
|68.0
|106336.19
|CANARA BANK ORD
|117.85
|4.6
|4.06
|126.53
|58.26
|21379.52
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indusind Bank indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1422.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1420.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1422.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1406.97 and ₹1433.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1406.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1433.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.47% and is currently trading at ₹1427.55. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has grown by 16.52% to reach ₹1427.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|-4.99%
|6 Months
|-5.87%
|YTD
|-11.13%
|1 Year
|16.52%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1433.17
|Support 1
|1406.97
|Resistance 2
|1444.18
|Support 2
|1391.78
|Resistance 3
|1459.37
|Support 3
|1380.77
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 33.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 1303 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3357 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1279 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1404.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1429 & ₹1402.8 yesterday to end at ₹1404.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!