Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹993.8 and closed at ₹997.9, experiencing a high of ₹997 and a low of ₹965.55. The market capitalization stands at approximately ₹77,744.68 crore. Notably, the stock's 52-week high is ₹1,694.35, while its 52-week low matches the day's low at ₹965.55. A total of 125,368 shares were traded on the BSE, indicating active market participation.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1001.12
|Support 1
|969.67
|Resistance 2
|1014.78
|Support 2
|951.88
|Resistance 3
|1032.57
|Support 3
|938.22
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1500.0, 51.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹997 & ₹965.55 yesterday to end at ₹987.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend