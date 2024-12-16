Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 997.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 987.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 993.8 and closed at 997.9, experiencing a high of 997 and a low of 965.55. The market capitalization stands at approximately 77,744.68 crore. Notably, the stock's 52-week high is 1,694.35, while its 52-week low matches the day's low at 965.55. A total of 125,368 shares were traded on the BSE, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11001.12Support 1969.67
Resistance 21014.78Support 2951.88
Resistance 31032.57Support 3938.22
16 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1500.0, 51.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202124
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4984 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹997.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 997 & 965.55 yesterday to end at 987.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

