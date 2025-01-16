Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 09:17:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.00 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.25 1.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.55 0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 769.20 0.75%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,255.25 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 961 per share. The stock is currently trading at 961.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 973.95 and closed at 961, marking a decline in share price. The stock reached a high of 982.75 and a low of 955 during the session. The market capitalization stands at 74,979.83 crore, while the 52-week high and low are 1,694.35 and 927.05, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 60,374 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:17:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 1.49%, currently trading at 976.20. However, over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have declined by 42.27%, also landing at 976.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.9%
3 Months-24.06%
6 Months-33.44%
YTD0.24%
1 Year-42.27%
16 Jan 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1977.83Support 1950.08
Resistance 2994.17Support 2938.67
Resistance 31005.58Support 3922.33
16 Jan 2025, 08:31:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1380.0, 43.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202024
    Buy9101012
    Hold10994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:20:43 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4763 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:02:55 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹961 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 982.75 & 955 yesterday to end at 961.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue