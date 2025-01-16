Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹973.95 and closed at ₹961, marking a decline in share price. The stock reached a high of ₹982.75 and a low of ₹955 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹74,979.83 crore, while the 52-week high and low are ₹1,694.35 and ₹927.05, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 60,374 shares for the day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 1.49%, currently trading at ₹976.20. However, over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have declined by 42.27%, also landing at ₹976.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.9%
|3 Months
|-24.06%
|6 Months
|-33.44%
|YTD
|0.24%
|1 Year
|-42.27%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|977.83
|Support 1
|950.08
|Resistance 2
|994.17
|Support 2
|938.67
|Resistance 3
|1005.58
|Support 3
|922.33
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1380.0, 43.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|9
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|10
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 121 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹982.75 & ₹955 yesterday to end at ₹961.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend