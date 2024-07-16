Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1443.6 and closed at ₹1434.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1449.2, and the low was ₹1433. The market capitalization was ₹112494.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1694.35 and ₹1345.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 593338 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 593 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1449.2 & ₹1433 yesterday to end at ₹1444.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.