Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 1409.3, down -0.56% from yesterday's 1417.3
BackBack

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1409.3, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1417.3

52 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 1417.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1409.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at 1419.45 and closed at 1420.9. The high for the day was 1429.7 and the low was 1407.75. The market capitalization of the bank was 110,448.78 crore. The 52-week high was 1694.35 and the 52-week low was 1196.25. The BSE volume for the day was 24661 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:05:26 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 7.12% MF holding & 39.79% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.04% in december to 7.12% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 41.97% in december to 39.79% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:35:58 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank reported a ROE of 15.19% in the latest fiscal year. The return on investment for the previous fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 15.40% and 15.86% for the current and upcoming fiscal year, respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:01:42 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has shown an EPS growth of 42.37% and a revenue growth of 16.41% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 457482.10 cr, a marginal increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 17.10% and a profit growth of 17.68% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:38:15 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 34.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:08:16 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.56% to reach 1409.3, while its peer banks are experiencing a mixed performance. Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and CANARA BANK ORD are declining, whereas Union Bank Of India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda263.2-0.7-0.27285.5177.4136110.25
Indian Overseas Bank61.58-0.42-0.6883.823.57116401.05
Indusind Bank1409.3-8.0-0.561694.351196.25109688.63
CANARA BANK ORD113.7-5.3-4.45126.5358.2620626.66
Union Bank Of India140.71.81.3163.1568.0107404.89
16 May 2024, 05:32:40 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated between 1386 (low) and 1424.8 (high) on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:36:03 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 4.36%

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 03:54:46 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹1409.3, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1417.3

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 1409.3 - a 0.56% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1427.4 , 1445.5 , 1466.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1388.6 , 1367.9 , 1349.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:49:03 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 127.28% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 3 PM is 127.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1409.3, up by -0.56%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:36:34 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:21:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1410.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1417.3

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at 1410.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1407.83 and 1429.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1407.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1429.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:00:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1416.13
10 Days1453.56
20 Days1481.18
50 Days1499.88
100 Days1528.73
300 Days1484.73
16 May 2024, 02:56:40 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:52:18 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 209.09% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's trading volume by 2 PM is 209.09% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 1403.35, showing a decrease of -0.98%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:36:32 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1400.6 and 1392.8 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1392.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1400.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11395.5Support 11385.5
Resistance 21400.75Support 21380.75
Resistance 31405.5Support 31375.5
16 May 2024, 02:14:23 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 36.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:09:10 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1388.5, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹1417.3

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of 1407.83 & second support of 1396.82 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1385.88. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1385.88 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 01:46:34 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 226.04% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 1 PM is 226.04% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 1390, showing a decrease of -1.93%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:40:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank reached a high of 1403.2 and a low of 1395.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1396.7 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1392.3 and 1385.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11400.6Support 11392.8
Resistance 21405.8Support 21390.2
Resistance 31408.4Support 31385.0
16 May 2024, 01:11:19 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.97%; Futures open interest increased by 2.73%

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:01:25 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was 1398.6, while the high price reached was 1424.8.

16 May 2024, 12:49:21 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 213.49% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 12 AM has increased by 213.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1401.15, showing a decrease of -1.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:35:51 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1408.37 and 1398.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1398.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1408.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11407.75Support 11396.7
Resistance 21414.4Support 21392.3
Resistance 31418.8Support 31385.65
16 May 2024, 12:26:36 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1416.13
10 Days1453.56
20 Days1481.18
50 Days1499.88
100 Days1528.73
300 Days1484.73
16 May 2024, 12:21:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:19:37 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1404.55, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1417.3

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of 1407.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1396.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1396.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:45:52 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 52.53% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded by Indusind Bank up to 11 AM is 52.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1399, representing a decrease of -1.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:35:57 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1411.77 and 1400.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1400.92 and selling near hourly resistance at 1411.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11408.37Support 11398.32
Resistance 21413.53Support 21393.43
Resistance 31418.42Support 31388.27
16 May 2024, 11:29:30 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1402.25, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1417.3

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of 1407.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1396.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1396.82 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10:08 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price decreased by 1.15% to reach 1401, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and CANARA BANK ORD are all declining, whereas Union Bank Of India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda261.9-2.0-0.76285.5177.4135437.98
Indian Overseas Bank61.35-0.65-1.0583.823.57115966.3
Indusind Bank1401.0-16.3-1.151694.351196.25109042.62
CANARA BANK ORD113.9-5.1-4.29126.5358.2620662.94
Union Bank Of India141.02.11.51163.1568.0107633.9
16 May 2024, 11:05:33 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 35.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:52:03 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 40.55% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 10 AM is 40.55% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1403.65, representing a decrease of -0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:41:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1414.45 & a low of 1403.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11411.77Support 11400.92
Resistance 21418.53Support 21396.83
Resistance 31422.62Support 31390.07
16 May 2024, 10:15:59 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:55:17 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.51% to reach 1410.05, with its peer companies showing mixed performance. While CANARA BANK ORD is experiencing a decline, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and Union Bank Of India are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda266.352.450.93285.5177.4137739.23
Indian Overseas Bank62.170.170.2783.823.57117516.3
Indusind Bank1410.05-7.25-0.511694.351196.25109747.0
CANARA BANK ORD116.1-2.9-2.44126.5358.2621062.05
Union Bank Of India142.53.62.59163.1568.0108778.94
16 May 2024, 09:47:52 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank, indicates a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 09:33:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1408.85, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1417.3

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1408.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1407.83 and 1429.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1407.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1429.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:19:18 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at 1416.40. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have gained 16.13% to reach 1416.40. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.76%
3 Months-5.87%
6 Months-5.14%
YTD-11.37%
1 Year16.13%
16 May 2024, 08:53:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11429.78Support 11407.83
Resistance 21440.72Support 21396.82
Resistance 31451.73Support 31385.88
16 May 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 33.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:22:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3410 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 24 k.

16 May 2024, 08:07:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1420.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1429.7 & 1407.75 yesterday to end at 1420.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue