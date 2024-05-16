Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 1409.3, down -0.56% from yesterday's 1417.3

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Indusind Bank opened at ₹1419.45 and closed at ₹1420.9. The high for the day was ₹1429.7 and the low was ₹1407.75. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹110,448.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low was ₹1196.25. The BSE volume for the day was 24661 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 7.12% MF holding & 39.79% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.04% in december to 7.12% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 41.97% in december to 39.79% in march quarter.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank reported a ROE of 15.19% in the latest fiscal year. The return on investment for the previous fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates project a ROE of 15.40% and 15.86% for the current and upcoming fiscal year, respectively.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has shown an EPS growth of 42.37% and a revenue growth of 16.41% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 457482.10 cr, a marginal increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 17.10% and a profit growth of 17.68% in the fourth quarter.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's share price dropped by 0.56% to reach ₹1409.3, while its peer banks are experiencing a mixed performance. Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and CANARA BANK ORD are declining, whereas Union Bank Of India is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|263.2
|-0.7
|-0.27
|285.5
|177.4
|136110.25
|Indian Overseas Bank
|61.58
|-0.42
|-0.68
|83.8
|23.57
|116401.05
|Indusind Bank
|1409.3
|-8.0
|-0.56
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109688.63
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.7
|-5.3
|-4.45
|126.53
|58.26
|20626.66
|Union Bank Of India
|140.7
|1.8
|1.3
|163.15
|68.0
|107404.89
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹1386 (low) and ₹1424.8 (high) on the current day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹1409.3 - a 0.56% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1427.4 , 1445.5 , 1466.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1388.6 , 1367.9 , 1349.8.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 3 PM is 127.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1409.3, up by -0.56%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1410.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1407.83 and ₹1429.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1407.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1429.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1416.13
|10 Days
|1453.56
|20 Days
|1481.18
|50 Days
|1499.88
|100 Days
|1528.73
|300 Days
|1484.73
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's trading volume by 2 PM is 209.09% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1403.35, showing a decrease of -0.98%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1400.6 and 1392.8 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1392.8 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1400.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1395.5
|Support 1
|1385.5
|Resistance 2
|1400.75
|Support 2
|1380.75
|Resistance 3
|1405.5
|Support 3
|1375.5
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of ₹1407.83 & second support of ₹1396.82 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1385.88. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1385.88 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indusind Bank by 1 PM is 226.04% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1390, showing a decrease of -1.93%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank reached a high of 1403.2 and a low of 1395.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1396.7 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1392.3 and 1385.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1400.6
|Support 1
|1392.8
|Resistance 2
|1405.8
|Support 2
|1390.2
|Resistance 3
|1408.4
|Support 3
|1385.0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1398.6, while the high price reached was ₹1424.8.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 12 AM has increased by 213.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1401.15, showing a decrease of -1.14%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1408.37 and 1398.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1398.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1408.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1407.75
|Support 1
|1396.7
|Resistance 2
|1414.4
|Support 2
|1392.3
|Resistance 3
|1418.8
|Support 3
|1385.65
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of ₹1407.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1396.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1396.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of shares traded by Indusind Bank up to 11 AM is 52.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1399, representing a decrease of -1.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1411.77 and 1400.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1400.92 and selling near hourly resistance at 1411.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1408.37
|Support 1
|1398.32
|Resistance 2
|1413.53
|Support 2
|1393.43
|Resistance 3
|1418.42
|Support 3
|1388.27
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of ₹1407.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1396.82. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1396.82 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price decreased by 1.15% to reach ₹1401, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and CANARA BANK ORD are all declining, whereas Union Bank Of India is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.24% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|261.9
|-2.0
|-0.76
|285.5
|177.4
|135437.98
|Indian Overseas Bank
|61.35
|-0.65
|-1.05
|83.8
|23.57
|115966.3
|Indusind Bank
|1401.0
|-16.3
|-1.15
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109042.62
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.9
|-5.1
|-4.29
|126.53
|58.26
|20662.94
|Union Bank Of India
|141.0
|2.1
|1.51
|163.15
|68.0
|107633.9
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indusind Bank traded until 10 AM is 40.55% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1403.65, representing a decrease of -0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1414.45 & a low of 1403.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1411.77
|Support 1
|1400.92
|Resistance 2
|1418.53
|Support 2
|1396.83
|Resistance 3
|1422.62
|Support 3
|1390.07
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.51% to reach ₹1410.05, with its peer companies showing mixed performance. While CANARA BANK ORD is experiencing a decline, Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and Union Bank Of India are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.25% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|266.35
|2.45
|0.93
|285.5
|177.4
|137739.23
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.17
|0.17
|0.27
|83.8
|23.57
|117516.3
|Indusind Bank
|1410.05
|-7.25
|-0.51
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109747.0
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.1
|-2.9
|-2.44
|126.53
|58.26
|21062.05
|Union Bank Of India
|142.5
|3.6
|2.59
|163.15
|68.0
|108778.94
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank, indicates a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1408.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1407.83 and ₹1429.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1407.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1429.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at ₹1416.40. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have gained 16.13% to reach ₹1416.40. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|3 Months
|-5.87%
|6 Months
|-5.14%
|YTD
|-11.37%
|1 Year
|16.13%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1429.78
|Support 1
|1407.83
|Resistance 2
|1440.72
|Support 2
|1396.82
|Resistance 3
|1451.73
|Support 3
|1385.88
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 24 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1429.7 & ₹1407.75 yesterday to end at ₹1420.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!