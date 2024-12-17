Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 999.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 996.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at 992.25 and closed lower at 987.05, marking a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of 1007.6 and a low of 986 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 76,865.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a low of 965.55, with a trading volume of 290,225 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:32:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹996.3, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹999.7

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 996.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 986.83 and 1008.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 986.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1008.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at 997.05. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has dropped by 36.38%, also settling at 997.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months-31.0%
6 Months-33.48%
YTD-37.5%
1 Year-36.38%
17 Dec 2024, 08:46:38 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11008.43Support 1986.83
Resistance 21018.82Support 2975.62
Resistance 31030.03Support 3965.23
17 Dec 2024, 08:36:26 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1500.0, 50.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202124
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:18:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5013 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:01:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹987.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1007.6 & 986 yesterday to end at 999.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

