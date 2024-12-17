Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹992.25 and closed lower at ₹987.05, marking a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹1007.6 and a low of ₹986 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,865.13 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹965.55, with a trading volume of 290,225 shares on the BSE.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹996.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹986.83 and ₹1008.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹986.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1008.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹997.05. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has dropped by 36.38%, also settling at ₹997.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|-31.0%
|6 Months
|-33.48%
|YTD
|-37.5%
|1 Year
|-36.38%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1008.43
|Support 1
|986.83
|Resistance 2
|1018.82
|Support 2
|975.62
|Resistance 3
|1030.03
|Support 3
|965.23
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1500.0, 50.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 290 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1007.6 & ₹986 yesterday to end at ₹999.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.