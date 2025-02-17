Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 1047.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 1074.75 and closed at 1047.15, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1074.75 and a low of 1018.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 79,774.89 crore, the bank's shares traded at a volume of 40,875 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1576 and a low of 923.40.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11059.65Support 11003.45
Resistance 21095.3Support 2982.9
Resistance 31115.85Support 3947.25
17 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1280.0, 25.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 964.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy1010910
    Hold1010109
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
17 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4508 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1047.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1074.75 & 1018.55 yesterday to end at 1024. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

