Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹974.45 and closed lower at ₹961.90. The highest price reached during the day was ₹991.35, while the lowest was ₹969.85. The market capitalization stands at ₹75,984.81 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 92,753 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹991.35 & ₹969.85 yesterday to end at ₹975.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.