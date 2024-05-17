Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 1415.9, up 0.44% from yesterday's 1409.65

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1420 and closed at ₹1417.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1424.8, while the low was ₹1386. The market capitalization stood at ₹109705.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1196.25. The BSE volume for the day was 108951 shares traded.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 7.12% MF holding & 39.79% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 7.04% in december to 7.12% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 41.97% in december to 39.79% in march quarter.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank reported a ROE of 15.19% in the last fiscal year. The return on investment value for the same period was -99999.99%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be 15.40% in the current fiscal year and 15.86% in the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has shown an EPS growth of 42.37% and a revenue growth of 16.41% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has reported a revenue of 457482.10 cr, a slight increase from the previous fiscal year. It is predicted that the company will experience a revenue growth of 17.10% and a profit growth of 17.68% in the fourth quarter.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price rose by 0.44% to reach ₹1415.9, outperforming its peers. Bank Of Baroda and Union Bank Of India are experiencing declines, while Indian Overseas Bank and CANARA BANK ORD are trending upwards. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|261.25
|-1.95
|-0.74
|285.5
|177.4
|135101.84
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.06
|0.48
|0.78
|83.8
|23.57
|117308.37
|Indusind Bank
|1415.9
|6.25
|0.44
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110202.32
|CANARA BANK ORD
|113.8
|0.1
|0.09
|126.53
|58.26
|20644.8
|Union Bank Of India
|139.15
|-1.55
|-1.1
|163.15
|68.0
|106221.68
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's price ranged from ₹1395.05 (low) to ₹1417.35 (high) on the current day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: An increase in the futures price and open interest of Indusind Bank indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹1415.9 - a 0.44% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1423.82 , 1431.73 , 1446.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1401.52 , 1387.13 , 1379.22.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 3 PM is down by 33.90% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1415.9, showing a decrease of 0.44%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price alongside higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1409.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1388.6 and ₹1427.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1388.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1427.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1410.83
|10 Days
|1443.73
|20 Days
|1474.34
|50 Days
|1498.44
|100 Days
|1527.83
|300 Days
|1484.69
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 2 PM is 41.21% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1409, showing a decrease of 0.05%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1411.83 and 1406.58 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1406.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1411.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1412.58
|Support 1
|1406.28
|Resistance 2
|1415.52
|Support 2
|1402.92
|Resistance 3
|1418.88
|Support 3
|1399.98
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1411.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1388.6 and ₹1427.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1388.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1427.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Until 1 PM, the volume of Indusind Bank traded is 39.47% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1408.05, a decrease of 0.11%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1410.02 and 1402.97 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1402.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1410.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1411.83
|Support 1
|1406.58
|Resistance 2
|1414.17
|Support 2
|1403.67
|Resistance 3
|1417.08
|Support 3
|1401.33
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock reached a low of ₹1395.05 and a high of ₹1412.55 on the current trading day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 35.23% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1407.1, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded is a significant factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1412.67 and 1398.62 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1398.62 and selling near hourly resistance at 1412.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1410.02
|Support 1
|1402.97
|Resistance 2
|1414.03
|Support 2
|1399.93
|Resistance 3
|1417.07
|Support 3
|1395.92
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1407.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1388.6 and ₹1427.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1388.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1427.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 11 AM has increased by 59.91% compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1408.75, showing a slight decrease of -0.06%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank reached a peak of 1412.55 and a low of 1398.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1405.98 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1412.67
|Support 1
|1398.62
|Resistance 2
|1419.63
|Support 2
|1391.53
|Resistance 3
|1426.72
|Support 3
|1384.57
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1405.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1388.6 and ₹1427.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1388.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1427.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price has risen by 0.02% to reach ₹1410, following the positive trend of its counterparts like Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, CANARA BANK ORD, and Union Bank Of India. Additionally, both the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.25% and 0.37% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|263.35
|0.15
|0.06
|285.5
|177.4
|136187.82
|Indian Overseas Bank
|62.0
|0.42
|0.68
|83.8
|23.57
|117194.96
|Indusind Bank
|1410.0
|0.35
|0.02
|1694.35
|1196.25
|109743.11
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.65
|0.95
|0.84
|126.53
|58.26
|20799.0
|Union Bank Of India
|140.8
|0.1
|0.07
|163.15
|68.0
|107481.23
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's trading volume by 10 AM is 17.71% higher than yesterday, while the price stands at ₹1401.3, showing a decrease of -0.59%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1404.5 & a low of 1395.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1405.98
|Support 1
|1396.53
|Resistance 2
|1409.97
|Support 2
|1391.07
|Resistance 3
|1415.43
|Support 3
|1387.08
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.85% to reach ₹1397.65, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Union Bank Of India is declining, but Bank Of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, and CANARA BANK ORD are experiencing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|263.7
|0.5
|0.19
|285.5
|177.4
|136368.82
|Indian Overseas Bank
|61.74
|0.16
|0.26
|83.8
|23.57
|116703.49
|Indusind Bank
|1397.65
|-12.0
|-0.85
|1694.35
|1196.25
|108781.89
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.8
|1.1
|0.97
|126.53
|58.26
|20826.22
|Union Bank Of India
|140.45
|-0.25
|-0.18
|163.15
|68.0
|107214.05
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indusind Bank may indicate a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1398 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1388.6 and ₹1427.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1388.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1427.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.88% and is currently trading at ₹1397.20. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have increased by 13.96% to ₹1397.20. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|-6.71%
|6 Months
|-6.0%
|YTD
|-11.9%
|1 Year
|13.96%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1427.4
|Support 1
|1388.6
|Resistance 2
|1445.5
|Support 2
|1367.9
|Resistance 3
|1466.2
|Support 3
|1349.8
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1424.8 & ₹1386 yesterday to end at ₹1417.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
