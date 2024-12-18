Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹1003 and closed slightly lower at ₹999.7. The stock experienced a high of ₹1003 and a low of ₹972.05 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹77,854.53 crore, with a trading volume of 265,891 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹965.55.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.12%; Futures open interest increased by 2.22%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates the possibility of price movement in a downward direction in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹963.7 and reached a high of ₹984.65. This indicates a trading range of ₹20.95 for the day, reflecting market fluctuations and investor activity.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -37.77% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for IndusInd Bank has decreased by 37.77% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹965.45, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further decreases in value.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank reached a high of 972.3 and a low of 966.35 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved below the hourly support level of 968.52 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 965.33 and 961.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|971.28
|Support 1
|965.33
|Resistance 2
|974.77
|Support 2
|962.87
|Resistance 3
|977.23
|Support 3
|959.38
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|987.39
|10 Days
|991.34
|20 Days
|996.05
|50 Days
|1123.17
|100 Days
|1267.71
|300 Days
|1375.62
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹967.65, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹975.15
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹967.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹963.2 and ₹994.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹963.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 994.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 975.45 and 969.5 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 969.5 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 975.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|975.12
|Support 1
|968.52
|Resistance 2
|978.53
|Support 2
|965.33
|Resistance 3
|981.72
|Support 3
|961.92
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -27.82% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 27.82% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹970, reflecting a decline of 0.53%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹970.6, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹975.15
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹970.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹963.2 and ₹994.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹963.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 994.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has dropped by 0.53% today, trading at ₹970, in line with its competitors. Other banks including IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|79.16
|-0.28
|-0.35
|107.98
|63.35
|85116.02
|Indian Bank
|561.95
|-3.85
|-0.68
|626.35
|393.55
|75692.42
|Indusind Bank
|970.0
|-5.15
|-0.53
|1694.35
|965.55
|75497.04
|Yes Bank
|20.87
|-0.08
|-0.38
|32.81
|19.05
|60038.57
|UCO Bank
|45.98
|-0.39
|-0.84
|70.66
|36.79
|54973.5
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1500.0, 54.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.94% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 10.94% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹974.75, reflecting a slight decline of 0.04%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 976.4 & a low of 970.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|975.45
|Support 1
|969.5
|Resistance 2
|978.9
|Support 2
|967.0
|Resistance 3
|981.4
|Support 3
|963.55
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price decreased by 0.01% today, trading at ₹975.1, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While banks like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing declines, Yes Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IDBI Bank
|79.39
|-0.05
|-0.06
|107.98
|63.35
|85363.32
|Indian Bank
|564.4
|-1.4
|-0.25
|626.35
|393.55
|76022.42
|Indusind Bank
|975.1
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1694.35
|965.55
|75893.98
|Yes Bank
|21.02
|0.07
|0.33
|32.81
|19.05
|60470.09
|UCO Bank
|46.22
|-0.15
|-0.32
|70.66
|36.79
|55260.44
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%
Indusind Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹974.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹975.15
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹974.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹963.2 and ₹994.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹963.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 994.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹974.65. Over the past year, the share price has declined by 37.31%, reaching the same ₹974.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|-31.49%
|6 Months
|-35.3%
|YTD
|-38.98%
|1 Year
|-37.31%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|994.15
|Support 1
|963.2
|Resistance 2
|1014.05
|Support 2
|952.15
|Resistance 3
|1025.1
|Support 3
|932.25
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4911 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹999.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1003 & ₹972.05 yesterday to end at ₹975.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend