Wed Dec 18 2024 13:13:30
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 975.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 1003 and closed slightly lower at 999.7. The stock experienced a high of 1003 and a low of 972.05 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at 77,854.53 crore, with a trading volume of 265,891 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a low of 965.55.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:11:52 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.12%; Futures open interest increased by 2.22%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates the possibility of price movement in a downward direction in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:04:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today recorded a low of 963.7 and reached a high of 984.65. This indicates a trading range of 20.95 for the day, reflecting market fluctuations and investor activity.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51:09 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -37.77% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for IndusInd Bank has decreased by 37.77% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 965.45, reflecting a decline of 0.99%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further decreases in value.

18 Dec 2024, 12:35:05 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank reached a high of 972.3 and a low of 966.35 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved below the hourly support level of 968.52 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support levels at 965.33 and 961.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1971.28Support 1965.33
Resistance 2974.77Support 2962.87
Resistance 3977.23Support 3959.38
18 Dec 2024, 12:25:23 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days987.39
10 Days991.34
20 Days996.05
50 Days1123.17
100 Days1267.71
300 Days1375.62
18 Dec 2024, 12:22:06 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:21:29 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹967.65, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹975.15

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 967.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 963.2 and 994.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 963.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 994.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00:19 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 975.45 and 969.5 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 969.5 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 975.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1975.12Support 1968.52
Resistance 2978.53Support 2965.33
Resistance 3981.72Support 3961.92
18 Dec 2024, 11:56:30 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -27.82% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 27.82% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 970, reflecting a decline of 0.53%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:23:11 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹970.6, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹975.15

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 970.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 963.2 and 994.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 963.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 994.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has dropped by 0.53% today, trading at 970, in line with its competitors. Other banks including IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and UCO Bank are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank79.16-0.28-0.35107.9863.3585116.02
Indian Bank561.95-3.85-0.68626.35393.5575692.42
Indusind Bank970.0-5.15-0.531694.35965.5575497.04
Yes Bank20.87-0.08-0.3832.8119.0560038.57
UCO Bank45.98-0.39-0.8470.6636.7954973.5
18 Dec 2024, 11:05:28 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1500.0, 54.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202124
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:46:27 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.94% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 10.94% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 974.75, reflecting a slight decline of 0.04%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:35:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 976.4 & a low of 970.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1975.45Support 1969.5
Resistance 2978.9Support 2967.0
Resistance 3981.4Support 3963.55
18 Dec 2024, 10:10:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price decreased by 0.01% today, trading at 975.1, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While banks like IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank are experiencing declines, Yes Bank is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and up by 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IDBI Bank79.39-0.05-0.06107.9863.3585363.32
Indian Bank564.4-1.4-0.25626.35393.5576022.42
Indusind Bank975.1-0.05-0.011694.35965.5575893.98
Yes Bank21.020.070.3332.8119.0560470.09
UCO Bank46.22-0.15-0.3270.6636.7955260.44
18 Dec 2024, 09:46:05 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%

Indusind Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:32:55 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹974.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹975.15

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 974.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 963.2 and 994.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 963.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 994.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:15:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at 974.65. Over the past year, the share price has declined by 37.31%, reaching the same 974.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months-31.49%
6 Months-35.3%
YTD-38.98%
1 Year-37.31%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1994.15Support 1963.2
Resistance 21014.05Support 2952.15
Resistance 31025.1Support 3932.25
18 Dec 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

18 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4911 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹999.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1003 & 972.05 yesterday to end at 975.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

