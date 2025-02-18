Explore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 1024.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1047.90 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 1024 and closed slightly higher at 1024.25. The stock reached a high of 1050.85 and a low of 1012.55 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 81,636.82 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1576 and a low of 923.40, with a BSE volume of 38,426 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15:03 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has remained unchanged at 0.00% and is currently trading at 1047.90. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has decreased by -29.82%, also standing at 1047.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.85%
3 Months6.19%
6 Months-22.21%
YTD9.18%
1 Year-29.82%
18 Feb 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11063.62Support 11025.32
Resistance 21076.38Support 2999.78
Resistance 31101.92Support 3987.02
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1280.0, 22.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 964.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy1010910
    Hold1010109
    Sell0.000.0011
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4471 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:05:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1024.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1050.85 & 1012.55 yesterday to end at 1047.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

