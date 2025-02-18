Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹1024 and closed slightly higher at ₹1024.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1050.85 and a low of ₹1012.55 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹81,636.82 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹923.40, with a BSE volume of 38,426 shares traded.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has remained unchanged at 0.00% and is currently trading at ₹1047.90. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has decreased by -29.82%, also standing at ₹1047.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.85%
|3 Months
|6.19%
|6 Months
|-22.21%
|YTD
|9.18%
|1 Year
|-29.82%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1063.62
|Support 1
|1025.32
|Resistance 2
|1076.38
|Support 2
|999.78
|Resistance 3
|1101.92
|Support 3
|987.02
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1280.0, 22.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹964.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|10
|10
|9
|10
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1050.85 & ₹1012.55 yesterday to end at ₹1047.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.