Thu Jul 18 2024 09:15:47
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1444.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1446.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed at 1444.6 with an open price of 1448.5, reaching a high of 1449 and a low of 1435.5. The market capitalization stands at 112623.1 crore. The 52-week high was at 1694.35 and the low at 1354.7. On the BSE, the trading volume was 180185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:21:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has dropped by -0.31% and is currently trading at 1441.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have increased by 3.98% to 1441.75. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.81%
3 Months-12.36%
6 Months-13.27%
YTD-9.57%
1 Year3.98%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11451.67Support 11438.17
Resistance 21457.08Support 21430.08
Resistance 31465.17Support 31424.67
18 Jul 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1845.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2036.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4636 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1444.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1449 & 1435.5 yesterday to end at 1446.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

