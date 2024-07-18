Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank closed at ₹1444.6 with an open price of ₹1448.5, reaching a high of ₹1449 and a low of ₹1435.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹112623.1 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1694.35 and the low at ₹1354.7. On the BSE, the trading volume was 180185 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has dropped by -0.31% and is currently trading at ₹1441.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have increased by 3.98% to ₹1441.75. In contrast, the Nifty index grew by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.81%
|3 Months
|-12.36%
|6 Months
|-13.27%
|YTD
|-9.57%
|1 Year
|3.98%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1451.67
|Support 1
|1438.17
|Resistance 2
|1457.08
|Support 2
|1430.08
|Resistance 3
|1465.17
|Support 3
|1424.67
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1845.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1449 & ₹1435.5 yesterday to end at ₹1446.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.