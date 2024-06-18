Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹1510, closed at ₹1507.05 with a high of ₹1515.75 and a low of ₹1496.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹117093.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1694.35 and a low of ₹1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 380325 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1508.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1503.7
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1508.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1495.02 and ₹1514.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1495.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1514.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹1505.15. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 15.82% to reach ₹1505.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.69%
|3 Months
|-4.5%
|6 Months
|-4.36%
|YTD
|-6.04%
|1 Year
|15.82%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1514.07
|Support 1
|1495.02
|Resistance 2
|1524.43
|Support 2
|1486.33
|Resistance 3
|1533.12
|Support 3
|1475.97
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 26.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4234 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1507.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1515.75 & ₹1496.7 yesterday to end at ₹1507.05. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.