Tue Jun 18 2024 09:32:57
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1503.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1508.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock on the last day opened at 1510, closed at 1507.05 with a high of 1515.75 and a low of 1496.7. The market capitalization stood at 117093.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 1694.35 and a low of 1262.45. The BSE volume for the day was 380325 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1508.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1503.7

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1508.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1495.02 and 1514.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1495.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1514.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:19:21 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 1505.15. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have gained 15.82% to reach 1505.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.69%
3 Months-4.5%
6 Months-4.36%
YTD-6.04%
1 Year15.82%
18 Jun 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11514.07Support 11495.02
Resistance 21524.43Support 21486.33
Resistance 31533.12Support 31475.97
18 Jun 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 26.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4234 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06:56 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1507.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1515.75 & 1496.7 yesterday to end at 1507.05. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

