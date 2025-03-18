Explore
Tue Mar 18 2025 15:59:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,238.80 -0.13%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 681.70 0.70%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.80 2.86%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 409.40 0.39%
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 681.70, up 0.70% from yesterday's 676.95
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹681.70, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹676.95

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 0.70 %. The stock closed at 676.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 681.70 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at 704.80 and closed at 672.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 707.75 and a low of 675. The market capitalization stood at 52,737.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 605.40, with a trading volume of 955,945 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:00 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 30.31% MF holding & 24.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 22.73% in to 30.31% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 33.95% in to 24.74% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02:18 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

Indusind Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 42.38% & a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 502323.50 cr which is 9.80% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 46.50% for revenue & -66.89% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:31:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 46.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6182020
    Buy10101010
    Hold1310109
    Sell70.000.001
    Strong Sell10.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:04:21 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has increased by 0.70% today, reaching 681.70, aligning with the performance of its peers. Other banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank83.921.431.73129.3578.5876120.91
Indian Bank513.4514.42.89626.35467.269370.36
Indusind Bank681.74.750.71576.0605.453107.95
Yes Bank16.440.321.9928.516.0251544.12
Federal Bank180.253.051.72216.9145.644241.55
18 Mar 2025, 05:32:19 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today experienced a low of 670.75 and reached a high of 687.45. The price fluctuations reflect a daily trading range, indicating market activity and investor sentiment around the bank's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 04:32:41 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.24%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:44 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹681.70, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹676.95

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 681.70 - a 0.7% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 689.05 , 696.6 , 705.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 672.35 , 663.2 , 655.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48:56 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -46.01% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 46.01% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 681.70, reflecting a decline of 0.70%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:11:36 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹680.65, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹676.95

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 680.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 664.75 and 697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58:16 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days770.03
10 Days875.40
20 Days956.70
50 Days976.00
100 Days1001.56
300 Days1217.62
18 Mar 2025, 02:58:10 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:47:50 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -50.34% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 50.34% compared to yesterday, while the share price is at 682, reflecting a decline of 0.75%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34:06 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 682.65 & a low of 678.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 679.17 and 680.03, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1682.65Support 1678.05
Resistance 2684.95Support 2675.75
Resistance 3687.25Support 3673.45
18 Mar 2025, 02:11:07 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:03:04 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹680.30, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹676.95

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 680.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 664.75 and 697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47:48 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.82% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 56.82% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 682, reflecting a decline of 0.75%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33:35 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 679.03 and 675.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 675.28 and selling near hourly resistance 679.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1679.17Support 1676.72
Resistance 2680.03Support 2675.13
Resistance 3681.62Support 3674.27
18 Mar 2025, 01:24:35 PM IST

IndusInd Bank shares worth ₹1,600 crore sold by mutual funds in February ahead of accounting discrepancy

Mutual fund holdings in IndusInd Bank declined by 7.4% to 20,020 crore. The number of IndusInd Bank shares held by fund houses fell by 7.3% to 20.22 crore by the end of February.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indusind-bank-shares-worth-rs-1-600-crore-sold-by-mutual-funds-in-february-ahead-of-accounting-discrepancy-11742282760224.html

18 Mar 2025, 01:15:22 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.0%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:03:18 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 670.75 and a high of 687.45. This indicates a fluctuation of 16.70 within the session, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:51:02 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -57.94% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 57.94% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 677.60, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.10%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal potential further decreases in value.

18 Mar 2025, 12:37:46 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 679.9 and 672.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 672.65 and selling near hourly resistance 679.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1679.03Support 1675.28
Resistance 2681.52Support 2674.02
Resistance 3682.78Support 3671.53
18 Mar 2025, 12:21:39 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:21:36 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:10:55 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹678.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹676.95

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 678.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 664.75 and 697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:47:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.19% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 11 AM, IndusInd Bank's trading volume has decreased by 59.19% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 678.30, reflecting a decline of 0.20%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in value.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37:17 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 679.5 and 670.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 670.3 and selling near hourly resistance 679.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1679.9Support 1672.65
Resistance 2682.6Support 2668.1
Resistance 3687.15Support 3665.4
18 Mar 2025, 11:21:36 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹677.40, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹676.95

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 677.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 664.75 and 697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price is currently down by 0.42%, trading at 674.10, while its competitors, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank, are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have both increased by 1.12%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank83.230.740.9129.3578.5875495.03
Indian Bank508.79.651.93626.35467.268728.6
Indusind Bank674.1-2.85-0.421576.0605.452515.87
Yes Bank16.260.140.8728.516.0250979.77
Federal Bank178.851.650.93216.9145.643897.92
18 Mar 2025, 11:03:49 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:48:56 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.22% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 66.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 672.60, reflecting a decline of 0.64%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:37:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 681.0 & a low of 671.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1679.5Support 1670.3
Resistance 2684.85Support 2666.45
Resistance 3688.7Support 3661.1
18 Mar 2025, 10:13:47 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:51:27 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price has increased by 0.09% today, reaching 677.55, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank83.090.60.73129.3578.5875368.04
Indian Bank505.16.051.21626.35467.268242.22
Indusind Bank677.550.60.091576.0605.452784.64
Yes Bank16.270.150.9328.516.0251011.12
Federal Bank178.651.450.82216.9145.643848.83
18 Mar 2025, 09:41:35 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:33:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹679.65, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹676.95

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 679.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 664.75 and 697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The share price of IndusInd Bank has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at 680.90. However, over the past year, the share price has decreased by 54.36%, also standing at 680.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-27.69%
3 Months-25.29%
6 Months-53.92%
YTD-29.45%
1 Year-54.36%
18 Mar 2025, 09:00:00 AM IST

Stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, HUL, LIC, Tata Motors among shares to remain in focus today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-indusind-bank-vedanta-hul-lic-tata-motors-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742260579118.html

18 Mar 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1697.5Support 1664.75
Resistance 2719.0Support 2653.5
Resistance 3730.25Support 3632.0
18 Mar 2025, 08:32:11 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:17:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20182 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:04 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹672.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 707.75 & 675 yesterday to end at 676.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

