Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹681.70, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹676.95

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at ₹704.80 and closed at ₹672.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹707.75 and a low of ₹675. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,737.90 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹605.40, with a trading volume of 955,945 shares on BSE.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 30.31% MF holding & 24.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 22.73% in to 30.31% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 33.95% in to 24.74% in quarter.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Financial performance
Indusind Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 42.38% & a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 502323.50 cr which is 9.80% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 46.50% for revenue & -66.89% in profit for the quarter 4.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 46.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹687.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|18
|20
|20
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|10
|10
|9
|Sell
|7
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has increased by 0.70% today, reaching ₹681.70, aligning with the performance of its peers. Other banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|83.92
|1.43
|1.73
|129.35
|78.58
|76120.91
|Indian Bank
|513.45
|14.4
|2.89
|626.35
|467.2
|69370.36
|Indusind Bank
|681.7
|4.75
|0.7
|1576.0
|605.4
|53107.95
|Yes Bank
|16.44
|0.32
|1.99
|28.5
|16.02
|51544.12
|Federal Bank
|180.25
|3.05
|1.72
|216.9
|145.6
|44241.55
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today experienced a low of ₹670.75 and reached a high of ₹687.45. The price fluctuations reflect a daily trading range, indicating market activity and investor sentiment around the bank's performance.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.24%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹681.70, up 0.70% from yesterday's ₹676.95
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹681.70 - a 0.7% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 689.05 , 696.6 , 705.75. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 672.35 , 663.2 , 655.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -46.01% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 46.01% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹681.70, reflecting a decline of 0.70%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹680.65, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹676.95
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹680.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹664.75 and ₹697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|770.03
|10 Days
|875.40
|20 Days
|956.70
|50 Days
|976.00
|100 Days
|1001.56
|300 Days
|1217.62
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -50.34% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 50.34% compared to yesterday, while the share price is at ₹682, reflecting a decline of 0.75%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 682.65 & a low of 678.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 679.17 and 680.03, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|682.65
|Support 1
|678.05
|Resistance 2
|684.95
|Support 2
|675.75
|Resistance 3
|687.25
|Support 3
|673.45
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹680.30, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹676.95
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹680.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹664.75 and ₹697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.82% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 56.82% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹682, reflecting a decline of 0.75%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 679.03 and 675.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 675.28 and selling near hourly resistance 679.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|679.17
|Support 1
|676.72
|Resistance 2
|680.03
|Support 2
|675.13
|Resistance 3
|681.62
|Support 3
|674.27
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.11%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.0%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹670.75 and a high of ₹687.45. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹16.70 within the session, reflecting investor activity and market dynamics for the day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -57.94% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 57.94% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹677.60, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.10%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal potential further decreases in value.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 679.9 and 672.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 672.65 and selling near hourly resistance 679.9 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|679.03
|Support 1
|675.28
|Resistance 2
|681.52
|Support 2
|674.02
|Resistance 3
|682.78
|Support 3
|671.53
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹678.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹676.95
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹678.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹664.75 and ₹697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.19% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 11 AM, IndusInd Bank's trading volume has decreased by 59.19% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹678.30, reflecting a decline of 0.20%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in value.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 679.5 and 670.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 670.3 and selling near hourly resistance 679.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|679.9
|Support 1
|672.65
|Resistance 2
|682.6
|Support 2
|668.1
|Resistance 3
|687.15
|Support 3
|665.4
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹677.40, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹676.95
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹677.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹664.75 and ₹697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price is currently down by 0.42%, trading at ₹674.10, while its competitors, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank, are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have both increased by 1.12%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|83.23
|0.74
|0.9
|129.35
|78.58
|75495.03
|Indian Bank
|508.7
|9.65
|1.93
|626.35
|467.2
|68728.6
|Indusind Bank
|674.1
|-2.85
|-0.42
|1576.0
|605.4
|52515.87
|Yes Bank
|16.26
|0.14
|0.87
|28.5
|16.02
|50979.77
|Federal Bank
|178.85
|1.65
|0.93
|216.9
|145.6
|43897.92
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -66.22% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 66.22% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹672.60, reflecting a decline of 0.64%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 681.0 & a low of 671.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|679.5
|Support 1
|670.3
|Resistance 2
|684.85
|Support 2
|666.45
|Resistance 3
|688.7
|Support 3
|661.1
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price has increased by 0.09% today, reaching ₹677.55, in line with its industry counterparts. Other banks like Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.75%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|83.09
|0.6
|0.73
|129.35
|78.58
|75368.04
|Indian Bank
|505.1
|6.05
|1.21
|626.35
|467.2
|68242.22
|Indusind Bank
|677.55
|0.6
|0.09
|1576.0
|605.4
|52784.64
|Yes Bank
|16.27
|0.15
|0.93
|28.5
|16.02
|51011.12
|Federal Bank
|178.65
|1.45
|0.82
|216.9
|145.6
|43848.83
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.07%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹679.65, up 0.40% from yesterday's ₹676.95
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹679.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹664.75 and ₹697.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹664.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The share price of IndusInd Bank has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at ₹680.90. However, over the past year, the share price has decreased by 54.36%, also standing at ₹680.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-27.69%
|3 Months
|-25.29%
|6 Months
|-53.92%
|YTD
|-29.45%
|1 Year
|-54.36%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|697.5
|Support 1
|664.75
|Resistance 2
|719.0
|Support 2
|653.5
|Resistance 3
|730.25
|Support 3
|632.0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20182 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 955 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹672.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹707.75 & ₹675 yesterday to end at ₹676.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend