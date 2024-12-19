Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 965.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 949.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 984.65 and closed at 975.15, experiencing a high of 984.65 and a low of 961. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately 76,008.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,694.35 and a low of 965.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 76,560 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

Indusind Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with lower open interest in Indusind Bank, indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum. This suggests that the stock could be nearing a bottom or potentially initiating a reversal in the near future.

19 Dec 2024, 09:34:17 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹949.25, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹965.85

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of 957.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 947.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of 947.23 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21:54 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 1.00%, currently trading at 956.15. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have seen a decline of 38.39%, also landing at 956.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.0%
3 Months-32.55%
6 Months-36.84%
YTD-39.64%
1 Year-38.39%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1980.77Support 1957.12
Resistance 2994.53Support 2947.23
Resistance 31004.42Support 3933.47
19 Dec 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1500.0, 55.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202124
    Buy10101012
    Hold9994
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:19:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4771 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:06:04 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹975.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 984.65 & 961 yesterday to end at 965.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

