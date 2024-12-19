Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹984.65 and closed at ₹975.15, experiencing a high of ₹984.65 and a low of ₹961. The bank's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹76,008.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹965.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 76,560 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
Indusind Bank Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with lower open interest in Indusind Bank, indicates that the current bearish trend may be losing momentum. This suggests that the stock could be nearing a bottom or potentially initiating a reversal in the near future.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹949.25, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹965.85
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has broken the first support of ₹957.12 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹947.23. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹947.23 then there can be further negative price movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 1.00%, currently trading at ₹956.15. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have seen a decline of 38.39%, also landing at ₹956.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.0%
|3 Months
|-32.55%
|6 Months
|-36.84%
|YTD
|-39.64%
|1 Year
|-38.39%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|980.77
|Support 1
|957.12
|Resistance 2
|994.53
|Support 2
|947.23
|Resistance 3
|1004.42
|Support 3
|933.47
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1500.0, 55.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4771 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹975.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹984.65 & ₹961 yesterday to end at ₹965.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend