Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1438.05 and closed at ₹1446.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1460.5, while the low was ₹1438. The market capitalization stood at ₹112,977.42 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹1354.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 292,076 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1845.0, 27.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|24
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1460.5 & ₹1438 yesterday to end at ₹1450.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.