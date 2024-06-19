Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.65 0.28%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,141.50 1.64%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 492.20 0.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,619.20 0.65%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 330.00 -0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 1507.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1525.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's last day saw an open price of 1503.05 and a close price of 1503.7. The high for the day was 1516.55, while the low was 1500. The market capitalization stood at 117360.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1694.35 and 1262.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63927 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55:04 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price increased by 2.12% to reach 1539, outperforming its peers. While Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and CANARA BANK are experiencing declines, Union Bank of India is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank128.4-0.15-0.12142.949.7141381.44
Indian Overseas Bank65.75-0.9-1.3583.823.61124283.36
Indusind Bank1539.031.92.121694.351262.45119783.44
Union Bank Of India147.20.150.1172.4568.0112366.74
CANARA BANK120.9-0.95-0.78129.3558.2921932.83
19 Jun 2024, 09:43:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.18%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

19 Jun 2024, 09:30:53 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1525.05, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1507.1

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1513.87 & second resistance of 1523.48 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1530.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1530.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:22:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at 1522.90. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have seen a gain of 15.87%, reaching 1522.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 within the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.48%
3 Months-2.05%
6 Months-3.74%
YTD-5.69%
1 Year15.87%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11513.87Support 11497.32
Resistance 21523.48Support 21490.38
Resistance 31530.42Support 31480.77
19 Jun 2024, 08:34:27 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 26.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy24232323
    Buy12121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4407 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:02:13 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1503.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1516.55 & 1500 yesterday to end at 1503.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue