Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's last day saw an open price of ₹1503.05 and a close price of ₹1503.7. The high for the day was ₹1516.55, while the low was ₹1500. The market capitalization stood at ₹117360.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63927 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price increased by 2.12% to reach ₹1539, outperforming its peers. While Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and CANARA BANK are experiencing declines, Union Bank of India is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|128.4
|-0.15
|-0.12
|142.9
|49.7
|141381.44
|Indian Overseas Bank
|65.75
|-0.9
|-1.35
|83.8
|23.61
|124283.36
|Indusind Bank
|1539.0
|31.9
|2.12
|1694.35
|1262.45
|119783.44
|Union Bank Of India
|147.2
|0.15
|0.1
|172.45
|68.0
|112366.74
|CANARA BANK
|120.9
|-0.95
|-0.78
|129.35
|58.29
|21932.83
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1513.87 & second resistance of ₹1523.48 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1530.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1530.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 1.05% and is currently trading at ₹1522.90. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have seen a gain of 15.87%, reaching ₹1522.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 within the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.48%
|3 Months
|-2.05%
|6 Months
|-3.74%
|YTD
|-5.69%
|1 Year
|15.87%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1513.87
|Support 1
|1497.32
|Resistance 2
|1523.48
|Support 2
|1490.38
|Resistance 3
|1530.42
|Support 3
|1480.77
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 26.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1516.55 & ₹1500 yesterday to end at ₹1503.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend