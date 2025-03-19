Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹692.35, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹681.70

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹687.45 and closed lower at ₹676.95, experiencing a high of ₹687.45 and a low of ₹670.75. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹53,107.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹605.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 475,173 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 30.31% MF holding & 24.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 22.73% in to 30.31% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 33.95% in to 24.74% in quarter.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Financial performance
Indusind Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 42.38% & a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 502323.50 cr which is 9.80% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 46.50% for revenue & -66.89% in profit for the quarter 4.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 44.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹687.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|13
|20
|20
|Buy
|10
|12
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|9
|10
|9
|Sell
|7
|4
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock price increased by 1.56% today, reaching ₹692.35, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Other banks, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|85.56
|1.64
|1.95
|129.35
|78.58
|77608.5
|Indian Bank
|525.2
|12.05
|2.35
|626.35
|467.2
|70957.86
|Indusind Bank
|692.35
|10.65
|1.56
|1576.0
|605.4
|53937.64
|Yes Bank
|17.03
|0.59
|3.59
|28.5
|16.02
|53393.94
|Federal Bank
|186.2
|5.95
|3.3
|216.9
|145.6
|45701.95
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹681.95 and a high of ₹700.80. This indicates a price movement of ₹18.85 within the session, reflecting investor activity and market fluctuations throughout the day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.49%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.2%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.31% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 6.31% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹692.35, reflecting a decline of 1.56%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹692.35, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹681.70
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹692.35 - a 1.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 701.22 , 710.43 , 720.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 682.37 , 672.73 , 663.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹692.85, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹681.70
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|770.03
|10 Days
|875.40
|20 Days
|956.70
|50 Days
|976.00
|100 Days
|1001.56
|300 Days
|1217.62
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -9.50% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume is down by 9.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹693.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.72%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential for further price drops.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 696.1 and 690.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 690.7 and selling near hourly resistance 696.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|694.1
|Support 1
|690.2
|Resistance 2
|696.0
|Support 2
|688.2
|Resistance 3
|698.0
|Support 3
|686.3
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹692.50, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹681.70
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.40% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume is down by 0.40% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹693.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.75%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 694.28 and 691.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 691.28 and selling near hourly resistance 694.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|696.1
|Support 1
|690.7
|Resistance 2
|698.75
|Support 2
|687.95
|Resistance 3
|701.5
|Support 3
|685.3
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.35%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.56%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today experienced a low of ₹681.95 and reached a high of ₹700.80. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹18.85 throughout the trading day, showcasing moderate volatility in the stock's performance.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.95% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 4.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹691.20, reflecting a drop of 1.39%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 698.8 and 690.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 690.3 and selling near hourly resistance 698.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|694.28
|Support 1
|691.28
|Resistance 2
|695.82
|Support 2
|689.82
|Resistance 3
|697.28
|Support 3
|688.28
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|770.03
|10 Days
|875.40
|20 Days
|956.70
|50 Days
|976.00
|100 Days
|1001.56
|300 Days
|1217.62
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹691.95, up 1.50% from yesterday's ₹681.70
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.23% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has increased by 1.23% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹693.95, reflecting a rise of 1.80%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 704.27 and 689.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 689.82 and selling near hourly resistance 704.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|698.8
|Support 1
|690.3
|Resistance 2
|704.05
|Support 2
|687.05
|Resistance 3
|707.3
|Support 3
|681.8
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹694, up 1.80% from yesterday's ₹681.70
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 43.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹687.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|13
|20
|20
|Buy
|10
|12
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|9
|10
|9
|Sell
|7
|4
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.36% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, IndusInd Bank's trading volume has decreased by 12.36% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹694, reflecting a decline of 1.80%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 699.45 & a low of 685.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|704.27
|Support 1
|689.82
|Resistance 2
|709.08
|Support 2
|680.18
|Resistance 3
|718.72
|Support 3
|675.37
Indusind Bank Live Updates:
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹690.15, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹681.70
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 1.05%, currently trading at ₹688.85. However, over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have declined by 53.98%, also standing at ₹688.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-24.33%
|3 Months
|-25.16%
|6 Months
|-53.53%
|YTD
|-29.03%
|1 Year
|-53.98%
IndusInd Bank’s black box moment: What investors must decode before buying the stock
Insider indicators are often ignored in the world of investing. Use them to gain an edge in the market.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indusind-bank-share-price-top-banking-stocks-in-india-private-bank-stocks-why-indusind-bank-share-price-is-falling-11742301660740.html
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|689.05
|Support 1
|672.35
|Resistance 2
|696.6
|Support 2
|663.2
|Resistance 3
|705.75
|Support 3
|655.65
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 46.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹687.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|13
|20
|20
|Buy
|10
|12
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|9
|10
|9
|Sell
|7
|4
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20608 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 475 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹676.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹687.45 & ₹670.75 yesterday to end at ₹681.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend