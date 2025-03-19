Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 692.35, up 1.56% from yesterday's 681.70
BackBack

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹692.35, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹681.70

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 681.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 692.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 687.45 and closed lower at 676.95, experiencing a high of 687.45 and a low of 670.75. The bank's market capitalization stands at 53,107.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of 1,576 and a low of 605.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 475,173 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:40 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank has a 30.31% MF holding & 24.74% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 22.73% in to 30.31% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 33.95% in to 24.74% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:03:12 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

Indusind Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 42.38% & a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 502323.50 cr which is 9.80% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 46.50% for revenue & -66.89% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:33:53 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 44.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6132020
    Buy10121010
    Hold139109
    Sell740.001
    Strong Sell10.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:03:31 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock price increased by 1.56% today, reaching 692.35, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Other banks, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank85.561.641.95129.3578.5877608.5
Indian Bank525.212.052.35626.35467.270957.86
Indusind Bank692.3510.651.561576.0605.453937.64
Yes Bank17.030.593.5928.516.0253393.94
Federal Bank186.25.953.3216.9145.645701.95
19 Mar 2025, 05:32:11 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 681.95 and a high of 700.80. This indicates a price movement of 18.85 within the session, reflecting investor activity and market fluctuations throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 04:31:49 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.49%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.2%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:00 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.31% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 6.31% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 692.35, reflecting a decline of 1.56%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49:42 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹692.35, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹681.70

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 692.35 - a 1.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 701.22 , 710.43 , 720.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 682.37 , 672.73 , 663.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32:43 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:18:15 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹692.85, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹681.70

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 03:00:18 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:56:40 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days770.03
10 Days875.40
20 Days956.70
50 Days976.00
100 Days1001.56
300 Days1217.62
19 Mar 2025, 02:51:09 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -9.50% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume is down by 9.50% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 693.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.72%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may suggest a potential for further price drops.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35:13 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 696.1 and 690.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 690.7 and selling near hourly resistance 696.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1694.1Support 1690.2
Resistance 2696.0Support 2688.2
Resistance 3698.0Support 3686.3
19 Mar 2025, 02:15:07 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 44.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6132020
    Buy10121010
    Hold139109
    Sell740.001
    Strong Sell10.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:04:44 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹692.50, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹681.70

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45:50 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -0.40% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume is down by 0.40% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 693.65, reflecting a decrease of 1.75%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a stable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34:38 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 694.28 and 691.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 691.28 and selling near hourly resistance 694.28 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1696.1Support 1690.7
Resistance 2698.75Support 2687.95
Resistance 3701.5Support 3685.3
19 Mar 2025, 01:11:03 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.35%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.56%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 01:02:44 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today experienced a low of 681.95 and reached a high of 700.80. This range indicates a fluctuation of 18.85 throughout the trading day, showcasing moderate volatility in the stock's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45:12 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.95% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 4.95% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 691.20, reflecting a drop of 1.39%. Monitoring trading volume alongside price is crucial for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:33:34 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 698.8 and 690.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 690.3 and selling near hourly resistance 698.8 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1694.28Support 1691.28
Resistance 2695.82Support 2689.82
Resistance 3697.28Support 3688.28
19 Mar 2025, 12:25:24 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days770.03
10 Days875.40
20 Days956.70
50 Days976.00
100 Days1001.56
300 Days1217.62
19 Mar 2025, 12:20:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:14:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹691.95, up 1.50% from yesterday's ₹681.70

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:45:41 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1.23% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has increased by 1.23% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 693.95, reflecting a rise of 1.80%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35:41 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 704.27 and 689.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 689.82 and selling near hourly resistance 704.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1698.8Support 1690.3
Resistance 2704.05Support 2687.05
Resistance 3707.3Support 3681.8
19 Mar 2025, 11:22:15 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹694, up 1.80% from yesterday's ₹681.70

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:12:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price has increased by 1.73% today, reaching 693.50, in line with its competitors. Other banks, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.24% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank85.21.281.53129.3578.5877281.95
Indian Bank523.8510.72.09626.35467.270775.46
Indusind Bank693.511.81.731576.0605.454027.23
Yes Bank16.890.452.7428.516.0252955.0
Federal Bank183.653.41.89216.9145.645076.06
19 Mar 2025, 11:05:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 43.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6132020
    Buy10121010
    Hold139109
    Sell740.001
    Strong Sell10.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:50:54 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -12.36% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, IndusInd Bank's trading volume has decreased by 12.36% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 694, reflecting a decline of 1.80%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:36:44 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 699.45 & a low of 685.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1704.27Support 1689.82
Resistance 2709.08Support 2680.18
Resistance 3718.72Support 3675.37
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:46 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:51:27 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price has increased by 1.53% today, reaching 692.15, in line with its peers. Other banks like Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Federal Bank are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing slight declines of -0.09% and a modest increase of 0.10%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank84.620.70.83129.3578.5876755.85
Indian Bank521.458.31.62626.35467.270451.21
Indusind Bank692.1510.451.531576.0605.453922.06
Yes Bank16.740.31.8228.516.0252484.71
Federal Bank181.71.450.8216.9145.644597.44
19 Mar 2025, 09:40:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.02%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:32:30 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹690.15, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹681.70

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The current market price of Indusind Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 689.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 696.6. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 696.6 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:15:52 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 1.05%, currently trading at 688.85. However, over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have declined by 53.98%, also standing at 688.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-24.33%
3 Months-25.16%
6 Months-53.53%
YTD-29.03%
1 Year-53.98%
19 Mar 2025, 09:01:34 AM IST

IndusInd Bank’s black box moment: What investors must decode before buying the stock

Insider indicators are often ignored in the world of investing. Use them to gain an edge in the market.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indusind-bank-share-price-top-banking-stocks-in-india-private-bank-stocks-why-indusind-bank-share-price-is-falling-11742301660740.html

19 Mar 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1689.05Support 1672.35
Resistance 2696.6Support 2663.2
Resistance 3705.75Support 3655.65
19 Mar 2025, 08:34:50 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 46.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6132020
    Buy10121010
    Hold139109
    Sell740.001
    Strong Sell10.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20608 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 475 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹676.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 687.45 & 670.75 yesterday to end at 681.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue