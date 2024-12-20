Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹955.1 and closed at ₹965.85, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹966.8 and a low of ₹947.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹75,194.07 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 163,761 on the BSE. Notably, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,694.35, while the low is ₹961.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1500.0, 55.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 163 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹966.8 & ₹947.45 yesterday to end at ₹964.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend