Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 975.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 971.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 976.95 and closed slightly lower at 975.45. The stock reached a high of 976.95 and a low of 959 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 75,642.03 crore, with a trading volume of 80,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,694.35 and a low of 927.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 1.79%, currently trading at 954.05. Over the past year, the bank's shares have declined by 39.80%, also settling at 954.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.56%
3 Months-23.6%
6 Months-32.22%
YTD1.12%
1 Year-39.8%
20 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1980.6Support 1962.65
Resistance 2987.75Support 2951.85
Resistance 3998.55Support 3944.7
20 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4786 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹975.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 976.95 & 959 yesterday to end at 971.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.