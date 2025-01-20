Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹976.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹975.45. The stock reached a high of ₹976.95 and a low of ₹959 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,642.03 crore, with a trading volume of 80,332 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and a low of ₹927.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 1.79%, currently trading at ₹954.05. Over the past year, the bank's shares have declined by 39.80%, also settling at ₹954.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.56%
|3 Months
|-23.6%
|6 Months
|-32.22%
|YTD
|1.12%
|1 Year
|-39.8%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|980.6
|Support 1
|962.65
|Resistance 2
|987.75
|Support 2
|951.85
|Resistance 3
|998.55
|Support 3
|944.7
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 80 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹976.95 & ₹959 yesterday to end at ₹971.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.