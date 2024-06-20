Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Slides on the Market Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1516.7 and closed at ₹1507.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1550 and the low was ₹1513.5. The market capitalization stood at 119101.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140972 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank is currently down by 1.01% at ₹1514, while its counterparts Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.1% and 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Punjab National Bank
|128.95
|0.7
|0.55
|142.9
|49.7
|141987.05
|Indian Overseas Bank
|67.82
|1.65
|2.49
|83.8
|23.61
|128196.16
|Indusind Bank
|1514.0
|-15.45
|-1.01
|1694.35
|1262.45
|117837.64
|Union Bank Of India
|147.5
|0.6
|0.41
|172.45
|68.0
|112595.75
|CANARA BANK
|121.55
|0.35
|0.29
|129.35
|58.29
|22050.75
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1519.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1515.9 and ₹1552.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1515.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1552.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹1531.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have surged by 17.70% to reach ₹1531.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.38% to 23516.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.18%
|3 Months
|-1.17%
|6 Months
|-1.8%
|YTD
|-4.42%
|1 Year
|17.7%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1552.4
|Support 1
|1515.9
|Resistance 2
|1569.45
|Support 2
|1496.45
|Resistance 3
|1588.9
|Support 3
|1479.4
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 24.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 126.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1550 & ₹1513.5 yesterday to end at ₹1507.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend