Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Slides on the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1529.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1519.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1516.7 and closed at 1507.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1550 and the low was 1513.5. The market capitalization stood at 119101.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1694.35 and 1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 140972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank is currently down by 1.01% at 1514, while its counterparts Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and Canara Bank are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.1% and 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Punjab National Bank128.950.70.55142.949.7141987.05
Indian Overseas Bank67.821.652.4983.823.61128196.16
Indusind Bank1514.0-15.45-1.011694.351262.45117837.64
Union Bank Of India147.50.60.41172.4568.0112595.75
CANARA BANK121.550.350.29129.3558.2922050.75
20 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 0.54%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

20 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1519.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1529.45

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1519.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1515.9 and 1552.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1515.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1552.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 1531.75. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have surged by 17.70% to reach 1531.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.38% to 23516.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.18%
3 Months-1.17%
6 Months-1.8%
YTD-4.42%
1 Year17.7%
20 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11552.4Support 11515.9
Resistance 21569.45Support 21496.45
Resistance 31588.9Support 31479.4
20 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 24.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy24232323
    Buy12121213
    Hold5554
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
20 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4913 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 126.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1507.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1550 & 1513.5 yesterday to end at 1507.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

