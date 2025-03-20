Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 683.80, down -1.23% from yesterday's 692.35
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at ₹683.80, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹692.35

12 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 692.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 683.80 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights Premium
Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 683.60 and closed slightly lower at 681.70. The stock reached a high of 700.80 and a low of 681.95 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at 53,937.64 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 605.40. The BSE volume recorded was 672,240 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03:11 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Financial performance

Indusind Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 42.38% & a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 502323.50 cr which is 9.80% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 46.50% for revenue & -66.89% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:34:21 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 46.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy662020
    Buy10101010
    Hold1314109
    Sell760.001
    Strong Sell110.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:00:10 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price decreased by 1.23% today, trading at 683.80, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Yes Bank and Bank of India are experiencing declines, Canara Bank and Indian Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank85.850.290.34129.3578.5877871.54
Indian Bank532.97.71.47626.35467.271998.18
Indusind Bank683.8-8.55-1.231576.0605.453271.55
Yes Bank16.95-0.08-0.4728.516.0253143.12
Bank Of India102.44-0.75-0.73158.090.046637.53
20 Mar 2025, 05:35:21 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's stock today recorded a low price of 681 and a high of 700.80. This trading range reflects the stock's volatility, showcasing a potential movement of 19.80 within the day's trading session, indicating investor interest and activity in the market.

20 Mar 2025, 04:30:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.88%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.63%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52:55 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed today at ₹683.80, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹692.35

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at 683.80 - a 1.23% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 697.03 , 708.82 , 716.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 677.23 , 669.22 , 657.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:45:34 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -19.19% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank is down by 19.19% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 683.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a decline in price paired with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34:16 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:13:47 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹684.50, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹692.35

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 684.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 682.37 and 701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 03:00:23 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days718.06
10 Days844.20
20 Days938.19
50 Days969.68
100 Days995.25
300 Days1214.04
20 Mar 2025, 02:55:34 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:45:02 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -36.84% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 36.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 681.85, reflecting a decline of 1.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:37:18 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 687.0 & a low of 683.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 685.57 and 684.63 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1685.9Support 1682.4
Resistance 2688.2Support 2681.2
Resistance 3689.4Support 3678.9
20 Mar 2025, 02:14:54 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 46.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy662020
    Buy10101010
    Hold1314109
    Sell760.001
    Strong Sell110.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:07:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹684, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹692.35

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 684 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 682.37 and 701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:50:19 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -43.62% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank is down by 43.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 686.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.87%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:42:03 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Personal Loan: How to check your loan status online and offline?

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/indusind-bank-personal-loan-how-to-check-your-loan-status-online-and-offline-11742455840530.html

20 Mar 2025, 01:35:09 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 689.3 & a low of 686.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 687.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 685.63 & 683.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1688.37Support 1685.57
Resistance 2690.23Support 2684.63
Resistance 3691.17Support 3682.77
20 Mar 2025, 01:14:13 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.54%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:00:42 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today recorded a low of 686.20 and a high of 700.80. The price movement indicates a range of 14.60 for the day, reflecting a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance within the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:47:44 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -39.62% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 39.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 688.80, reflecting a decline of 0.51%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:36:45 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 692.07 and 684.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 684.77 and selling near hourly resistance 692.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1690.97Support 1687.47
Resistance 2692.63Support 2685.63
Resistance 3694.47Support 3683.97
20 Mar 2025, 12:23:09 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days718.06
10 Days844.20
20 Days938.19
50 Days969.68
100 Days995.25
300 Days1214.04
20 Mar 2025, 12:14:26 PM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹689.75, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹692.35

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 689.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 682.37 and 701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48:59 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -40.37% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 40.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 687.95, reflecting a decline of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:36:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 693.5 & a low of 686.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 690.17 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 687.18 & 682.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.07Support 1684.77
Resistance 2696.43Support 2681.83
Resistance 3699.37Support 3677.47
20 Mar 2025, 11:24:26 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹688.60, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹692.35

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 688.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 682.37 and 701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:17:07 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's share price decreased by 0.66%, reaching 687.80, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Yes Bank and Bank of India experienced declines, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank86.110.550.64129.3578.5878107.38
Indian Bank527.752.550.49626.35467.271302.38
Indusind Bank687.8-4.55-0.661576.0605.453583.17
Yes Bank17.02-0.01-0.0628.516.0253362.59
Bank Of India102.34-0.85-0.82158.090.046592.0
20 Mar 2025, 11:01:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 45.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy662020
    Buy10101010
    Hold1314109
    Sell760.001
    Strong Sell110.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:49:35 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -37.61% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 37.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 691.15, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:34:39 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 700.2 & a low of 692.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1698.17Support 1690.17
Resistance 2703.18Support 2687.18
Resistance 3706.17Support 3682.17
20 Mar 2025, 10:13:45 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:55:32 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price increased by 0.43% today, reaching 695.30, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Bank of India experienced a decline, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, and Yes Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.57%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank85.810.250.29129.3578.5877835.26
Indian Bank529.64.40.84626.35467.271552.32
Indusind Bank695.32.950.431576.0605.454167.46
Yes Bank17.040.010.0628.516.0253425.29
Bank Of India102.65-0.54-0.52158.090.046733.13
20 Mar 2025, 09:41:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:31:40 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹698.10, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹692.35

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 698.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 682.37 and 701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:19:02 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.96%, currently trading at 699.00. However, over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have decreased by 51.70%, also standing at 699.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.6%
3 Months-23.73%
6 Months-53.2%
YTD-27.86%
1 Year-51.7%
20 Mar 2025, 09:04:06 AM IST

Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, IndusInd Bank among 3 stocks in F&O ban list on March 20

Hindustan Copper Ltd, IndusInd Bank, and SAIL are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on March 20.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-market-today-hindustan-copper-indusind-bank-among-3-stocks-in-f-o-ban-list-on-march-20-11742399780614.html

20 Mar 2025, 08:49:46 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1701.22Support 1682.37
Resistance 2710.43Support 2672.73
Resistance 3720.07Support 3663.52
20 Mar 2025, 08:33:15 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 44.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy662020
    Buy10101010
    Hold1314109
    Sell760.001
    Strong Sell110.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21056 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 672 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹681.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 700.80 & 681.95 yesterday to end at 692.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue