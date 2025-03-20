Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : Indusind Bank closed today at 683.80, down -1.23% from yesterday's 692.35

Indusind Bank Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹683.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹681.70. The stock reached a high of ₹700.80 and a low of ₹681.95 throughout the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,937.64 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant range, with a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹605.40. The BSE volume recorded was 672,240 shares.
Indusind Bank has delivered a EPS growth of 42.38% & a revenue growth of 16.41% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 502323.50 cr which is 9.80% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 46.50% for revenue & -66.89% in profit for the quarter 4.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 46.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹687.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|20
|20
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|14
|10
|9
|Sell
|7
|6
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price decreased by 1.23% today, trading at ₹683.80, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Yes Bank and Bank of India are experiencing declines, Canara Bank and Indian Bank are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|85.85
|0.29
|0.34
|129.35
|78.58
|77871.54
|Indian Bank
|532.9
|7.7
|1.47
|626.35
|467.2
|71998.18
|Indusind Bank
|683.8
|-8.55
|-1.23
|1576.0
|605.4
|53271.55
|Yes Bank
|16.95
|-0.08
|-0.47
|28.5
|16.02
|53143.12
|Bank Of India
|102.44
|-0.75
|-0.73
|158.0
|90.0
|46637.53
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's stock today recorded a low price of ₹681 and a high of ₹700.80. This trading range reflects the stock's volatility, showcasing a potential movement of ₹19.80 within the day's trading session, indicating investor interest and activity in the market.
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price closed the day at ₹683.80 - a 1.23% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 697.03 , 708.82 , 716.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 677.23 , 669.22 , 657.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank is down by 19.19% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹683.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.23%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustained upward trend, while a decline in price paired with increased volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹684.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹682.37 and ₹701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|718.06
|10 Days
|844.20
|20 Days
|938.19
|50 Days
|969.68
|100 Days
|995.25
|300 Days
|1214.04
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 36.84% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹681.85, reflecting a decline of 1.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 687.0 & a low of 683.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 685.57 and 684.63 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|685.9
|Support 1
|682.4
|Resistance 2
|688.2
|Support 2
|681.2
|Resistance 3
|689.4
|Support 3
|678.9
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹684 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹682.37 and ₹701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank is down by 43.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹686.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.87%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 689.3 & a low of 686.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 687.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 685.63 & 683.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|688.37
|Support 1
|685.57
|Resistance 2
|690.23
|Support 2
|684.63
|Resistance 3
|691.17
|Support 3
|682.77
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's stock today recorded a low of ₹686.20 and a high of ₹700.80. The price movement indicates a range of ₹14.60 for the day, reflecting a moderate level of volatility in the stock's performance within the trading session.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 39.62% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹688.80, reflecting a decline of 0.51%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 692.07 and 684.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 684.77 and selling near hourly resistance 692.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|690.97
|Support 1
|687.47
|Resistance 2
|692.63
|Support 2
|685.63
|Resistance 3
|694.47
|Support 3
|683.97
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹689.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹682.37 and ₹701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 40.37% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹687.95, reflecting a decline of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 693.5 & a low of 686.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 690.17 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 687.18 & 682.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.07
|Support 1
|684.77
|Resistance 2
|696.43
|Support 2
|681.83
|Resistance 3
|699.37
|Support 3
|677.47
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹688.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹682.37 and ₹701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's share price decreased by 0.66%, reaching ₹687.80, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Yes Bank and Bank of India experienced declines, whereas Canara Bank and Indian Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.60% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|86.11
|0.55
|0.64
|129.35
|78.58
|78107.38
|Indian Bank
|527.75
|2.55
|0.49
|626.35
|467.2
|71302.38
|Indusind Bank
|687.8
|-4.55
|-0.66
|1576.0
|605.4
|53583.17
|Yes Bank
|17.02
|-0.01
|-0.06
|28.5
|16.02
|53362.59
|Bank Of India
|102.34
|-0.85
|-0.82
|158.0
|90.0
|46592.0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Indusind Bank's trading volume has decreased by 37.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹691.15, reflecting a decline of 0.17%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 700.2 & a low of 692.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|698.17
|Support 1
|690.17
|Resistance 2
|703.18
|Support 2
|687.18
|Resistance 3
|706.17
|Support 3
|682.17
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price increased by 0.43% today, reaching ₹695.30, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Bank of India experienced a decline, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, and Yes Bank saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.63% and 0.57%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|85.81
|0.25
|0.29
|129.35
|78.58
|77835.26
|Indian Bank
|529.6
|4.4
|0.84
|626.35
|467.2
|71552.32
|Indusind Bank
|695.3
|2.95
|0.43
|1576.0
|605.4
|54167.46
|Yes Bank
|17.04
|0.01
|0.06
|28.5
|16.02
|53425.29
|Bank Of India
|102.65
|-0.54
|-0.52
|158.0
|90.0
|46733.13
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹698.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹682.37 and ₹701.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹682.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 701.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.96%, currently trading at ₹699.00. However, over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have decreased by 51.70%, also standing at ₹699.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.6%
|3 Months
|-23.73%
|6 Months
|-53.2%
|YTD
|-27.86%
|1 Year
|-51.7%
Hindustan Copper Ltd, IndusInd Bank, and SAIL are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on March 20.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|701.22
|Support 1
|682.37
|Resistance 2
|710.43
|Support 2
|672.73
|Resistance 3
|720.07
|Support 3
|663.52
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 672 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹700.80 & ₹681.95 yesterday to end at ₹692.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend