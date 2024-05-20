Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1411.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1416 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1415.9 and closed at 1411.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1423.95, while the low was 1415. The market capitalization stood at 110226.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1694.35 and 1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3304 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:50:48 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock has increased by 0.3% to reach 1416, following the trend of its peer banks such as Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and CANARA BANK ORD. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda262.51.250.48285.5177.4135748.26
Indian Overseas Bank64.652.594.1783.823.57122204.1
Indusind Bank1416.04.250.31694.351196.25110210.1
Union Bank Of India141.152.01.44163.1568.0107748.41
CANARA BANK ORD114.50.70.62126.5358.2620771.79
20 May 2024, 09:41:18 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.39%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Indusind Bank, indicates that the current uptrend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:35:31 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1416, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1411.75

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at 1416 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1401.52 and 1423.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1401.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1423.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:25:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at 1416.00. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have gained 14.00%, reaching 1416.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months-7.35%
6 Months-5.75%
YTD-11.67%
1 Year14.0%
20 May 2024, 08:51:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11423.82Support 11401.52
Resistance 21431.73Support 21387.13
Resistance 31446.12Support 31379.22
20 May 2024, 08:20:22 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3512 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.

20 May 2024, 08:00:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1411.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1423.95 & 1415 yesterday to end at 1411.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

