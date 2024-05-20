Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1415.9 and closed at ₹1411.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1423.95, while the low was ₹1415. The market capitalization stood at ₹110226.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1694.35 and ₹1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3304 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock has increased by 0.3% to reach ₹1416, following the trend of its peer banks such as Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, and CANARA BANK ORD. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|262.5
|1.25
|0.48
|285.5
|177.4
|135748.26
|Indian Overseas Bank
|64.65
|2.59
|4.17
|83.8
|23.57
|122204.1
|Indusind Bank
|1416.0
|4.25
|0.3
|1694.35
|1196.25
|110210.1
|Union Bank Of India
|141.15
|2.0
|1.44
|163.15
|68.0
|107748.41
|CANARA BANK ORD
|114.5
|0.7
|0.62
|126.53
|58.26
|20771.79
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.39%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, combined with a decrease in open interest for Indusind Bank, indicates that the current uptrend may be weakening, potentially leading to a possible peak or reversal in the near future.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1416, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1411.75
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1416 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1401.52 and ₹1423.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1401.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1423.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.30% and is currently trading at ₹1416.00. Over the past year, Indusind Bank's shares have gained 14.00%, reaching ₹1416.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|-7.35%
|6 Months
|-5.75%
|YTD
|-11.67%
|1 Year
|14.0%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1423.82
|Support 1
|1401.52
|Resistance 2
|1431.73
|Support 2
|1387.13
|Resistance 3
|1446.12
|Support 3
|1379.22
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3512 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 108 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1411.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1423.95 & ₹1415 yesterday to end at ₹1411.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!