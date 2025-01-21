Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹963.25 and closed at ₹971.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹980 and dipped to a low of ₹948.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹75,622.54 crore, IndusInd Bank's performance is notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹1,694.35 and low of ₹927.05. The BSE volume for the day was 151,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|984.25
|Support 1
|952.4
|Resistance 2
|998.05
|Support 2
|934.35
|Resistance 3
|1016.1
|Support 3
|920.55
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1380.0, 42.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹980 & ₹948.15 yesterday to end at ₹970.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.