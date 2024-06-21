Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1539.95 and closed at ₹1529.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1540.15 and the low was ₹1513. The market capitalization stands at ₹119066.21 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 194770 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1541.77
|Support 1
|1514.62
|Resistance 2
|1554.53
|Support 2
|1500.23
|Resistance 3
|1568.92
|Support 3
|1487.47
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 24.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|24
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 194 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1540.15 & ₹1513 yesterday to end at ₹1529.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend