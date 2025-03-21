Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹698.95 and closed at ₹692.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹700.80 and a low of ₹681 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹53,271.55 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 609,313 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹605.40.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.82% lower than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 39.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹679.85, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card: Is it the best dining credit card? Find out
https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/indusind-bank-eazydiner-credit-card-is-it-the-best-dining-credit-card-find-out-11742464011780.html
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 684.5 & a low of 680.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|683.75
|Support 1
|680.1
|Resistance 2
|685.95
|Support 2
|678.65
|Resistance 3
|687.4
|Support 3
|676.45
Indusind Bank Live Updates:
INDUSIND BANK
INDUSIND BANK
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price is currently down by 0.37%, trading at ₹681.30, while its competitors, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Bank of India, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|86.83
|0.98
|1.14
|129.35
|78.58
|78760.47
|Indian Bank
|536.2
|2.5
|0.47
|626.35
|467.2
|72444.03
|Indusind Bank
|681.3
|-2.5
|-0.37
|1576.0
|605.4
|53076.79
|Yes Bank
|17.06
|0.11
|0.65
|28.5
|16.02
|53488.0
|Bank Of India
|103.81
|1.37
|1.34
|158.0
|90.0
|47261.24
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹682.10, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹683.80
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹682.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹677.23 and ₹697.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹677.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹685.00. However, over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has decreased by 52.54%, also settling at ₹685.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.09%
|3 Months
|-26.4%
|6 Months
|-53.92%
|YTD
|-28.75%
|1 Year
|-52.54%
Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-20-march-2025-bharti-airtel-titan-company-indusind-bank-bajaj-finance-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11742466800953.html
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|697.03
|Support 1
|677.23
|Resistance 2
|708.82
|Support 2
|669.22
|Resistance 3
|716.83
|Support 3
|657.43
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 46.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹687.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|20
|20
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|14
|10
|9
|Sell
|7
|6
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21399 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 609 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹692.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹700.80 & ₹681 yesterday to end at ₹683.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend