Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 683.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 682.10 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 698.95 and closed at 692.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 700.80 and a low of 681 during the day. With a market capitalization of 53,271.55 crore, the bank's shares traded a volume of 609,313 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 605.40.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.82% lower than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indusind Bank has decreased by 39.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 679.85, reflecting a decline of 0.58%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

21 Mar 2025, 10:41 AM IST IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card: Is it the best dining credit card? Find out

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/indusind-bank-eazydiner-credit-card-is-it-the-best-dining-credit-card-find-out-11742464011780.html

21 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 684.5 & a low of 680.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1683.75Support 1680.1
Resistance 2685.95Support 2678.65
Resistance 3687.4Support 3676.45
21 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price is currently down by 0.37%, trading at 681.30, while its competitors, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Yes Bank, and Bank of India, are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank86.830.981.14129.3578.5878760.47
Indian Bank536.22.50.47626.35467.272444.03
Indusind Bank681.3-2.5-0.371576.0605.453076.79
Yes Bank17.060.110.6528.516.0253488.0
Bank Of India103.811.371.34158.090.047261.24
21 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹682.10, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹683.80

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 682.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 677.23 and 697.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 677.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 697.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Indusind Bank Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 685.00. However, over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has decreased by 52.54%, also settling at 685.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.09%
3 Months-26.4%
6 Months-53.92%
YTD-28.75%
1 Year-52.54%
21 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 March, 2025: Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-20-march-2025-bharti-airtel-titan-company-indusind-bank-bajaj-finance-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11742466800953.html

21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1697.03Support 1677.23
Resistance 2708.82Support 2669.22
Resistance 3716.83Support 3657.43
21 Mar 2025, 08:35 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 46.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy662020
    Buy10101010
    Hold1314109
    Sell760.001
    Strong Sell110.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21399 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 609 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹692.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 700.80 & 681 yesterday to end at 683.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.