Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 1417.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1412.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1415.9 and closed at 1411.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1423.95, while the low was 1415. The market capitalization stood at 110226.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1694.35 and 1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:36:43 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1412.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1417.65

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1412.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1412.68 and 1421.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1412.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:15:12 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at 1417.30. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has increased by 13.57% to 1417.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months-7.14%
6 Months-5.42%
YTD-11.36%
1 Year13.57%
21 May 2024, 08:52:06 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11421.63Support 11412.68
Resistance 21427.27Support 21409.37
Resistance 31430.58Support 31403.73
21 May 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 34.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 108 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3253 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

21 May 2024, 08:06:25 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1411.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1423.95 & 1415 yesterday to end at 1411.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend








