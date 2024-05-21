Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1415.9 and closed at ₹1411.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1423.95, while the low was ₹1415. The market capitalization stood at ₹110226.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1694.35 and ₹1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3304 shares.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1412.9, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1417.65
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1412.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1412.68 and ₹1421.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1412.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at ₹1417.30. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has increased by 13.57% to ₹1417.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|-7.14%
|6 Months
|-5.42%
|YTD
|-11.36%
|1 Year
|13.57%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1421.63
|Support 1
|1412.68
|Resistance 2
|1427.27
|Support 2
|1409.37
|Resistance 3
|1430.58
|Support 3
|1403.73
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 108 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3253 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1411.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1423.95 & ₹1415 yesterday to end at ₹1411.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
