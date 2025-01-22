Explore
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 970.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 960.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at 971 and closed slightly lower at 970.6. The stock reached a high of 975.95 and a low of 957.8 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at 74,824.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 927.05, with a trading volume of 159,745 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at 958.65. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has declined by 37.44%, also reaching 958.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months-20.28%
6 Months-32.04%
YTD0.03%
1 Year-37.44%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47:07 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1971.33Support 1953.18
Resistance 2982.72Support 2946.42
Resistance 3989.48Support 3935.03
22 Jan 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1379.0, 43.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1873.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202024
    Buy991012
    Hold101094
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:16:36 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4834 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:04:56 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹970.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 975.95 & 957.8 yesterday to end at 960.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

