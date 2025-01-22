Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank's stock opened at ₹971 and closed slightly lower at ₹970.6. The stock reached a high of ₹975.95 and a low of ₹957.8 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stands at ₹74,824.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹927.05, with a trading volume of 159,745 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹958.65. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has declined by 37.44%, also reaching ₹958.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.41%, rising to 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|-20.28%
|6 Months
|-32.04%
|YTD
|0.03%
|1 Year
|-37.44%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|971.33
|Support 1
|953.18
|Resistance 2
|982.72
|Support 2
|946.42
|Resistance 3
|989.48
|Support 3
|935.03
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1379.0, 43.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|24
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|12
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹975.95 & ₹957.8 yesterday to end at ₹960.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend