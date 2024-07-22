Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1455 and closed at ₹1455.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1455 and a low of ₹1429. The market capitalization stands at ₹111279.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1694.35 and ₹1354.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 278471 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1446.33
|Support 1
|1420.33
|Resistance 2
|1463.67
|Support 2
|1411.67
|Resistance 3
|1472.33
|Support 3
|1394.33
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1845.0, 29.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1400.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2036.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|24
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 278 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1455 & ₹1429 yesterday to end at ₹1429. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend