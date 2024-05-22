Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1417.05 and closed at ₹1417.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1420.5 while the low was ₹1402. The market capitalization stands at ₹109,413.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1694.35 and ₹1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,800 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 1.94%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's price ranged from a low of ₹1397.25 to a high of ₹1407.15 on the current day.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 220.44% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 12 AM has increased by 220.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1400, showing a decrease of -0.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1403.75 and 1399.85 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1399.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1403.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1403.45
|Support 1
|1398.1
|Resistance 2
|1407.0
|Support 2
|1396.3
|Resistance 3
|1408.8
|Support 3
|1392.75
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1415.45
|10 Days
|1418.96
|20 Days
|1453.93
|50 Days
|1494.40
|100 Days
|1523.42
|300 Days
|1484.59
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401.3, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1405.55
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1401.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1398.2 and ₹1416.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1398.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1416.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 255.39% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 11 AM is 255.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1402, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decrease in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1403.7 and 1397.0 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1397.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1403.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1403.75
|Support 1
|1399.85
|Resistance 2
|1405.6
|Support 2
|1397.8
|Resistance 3
|1407.65
|Support 3
|1395.95
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1400.9, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1405.55
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1400.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1398.2 and ₹1416.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1398.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1416.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.32% to reach ₹1401, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank Of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank Of India and CANARA BANK ORD are showing positive movement. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are each up by 0.17% and 0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|264.45
|-1.0
|-0.38
|285.5
|179.35
|136756.67
|Indian Overseas Bank
|66.65
|-0.46
|-0.69
|83.8
|23.57
|125984.58
|Indusind Bank
|1401.0
|-4.55
|-0.32
|1694.35
|1232.15
|109042.62
|Union Bank Of India
|147.4
|4.7
|3.29
|163.15
|68.0
|112519.41
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.35
|0.1
|0.09
|126.53
|58.29
|21107.41
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 35.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 242.88% higher than yesterday
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's trading volume by 10 AM is 242.88% higher than yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1401.65, up by -0.28%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1404.0 & a low of 1397.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1403.7
|Support 1
|1397.0
|Resistance 2
|1407.2
|Support 2
|1393.8
|Resistance 3
|1410.4
|Support 3
|1390.3
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:
INDUSIND BANK
INDUSIND BANK
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach ₹1402, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Bank Of Baroda and CANARA BANK ORD are declining, whereas Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank Of India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.05% and up by 0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bank Of Baroda
|265.35
|-0.1
|-0.04
|285.5
|179.35
|137222.1
|Indian Overseas Bank
|67.39
|0.28
|0.42
|83.8
|23.57
|127383.36
|Indusind Bank
|1402.0
|-3.55
|-0.25
|1694.35
|1232.15
|109120.46
|Union Bank Of India
|148.5
|5.8
|4.06
|163.15
|68.0
|113359.11
|CANARA BANK ORD
|115.8
|-0.45
|-0.39
|126.53
|58.29
|21007.63
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indusind Bank may indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders who hold short positions may consider maintaining them.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1405.55
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹1401.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1398.2 and ₹1416.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1398.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1416.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.47% and is currently trading at ₹1399.00. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have increased by 12.87% to ₹1399.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-7.63%
|6 Months
|-6.36%
|YTD
|-12.04%
|1 Year
|12.87%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1415.33
|Support 1
|1396.83
|Resistance 2
|1427.17
|Support 2
|1390.17
|Resistance 3
|1433.83
|Support 3
|1378.33
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 35.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3255 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1417.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1420.5 & ₹1402 yesterday to end at ₹1417.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!