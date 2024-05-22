Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1405.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1401.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1417.05 and closed at 1417.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1420.5 while the low was 1402. The market capitalization stands at 109,413.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1694.35 and 1196.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 44,800 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.21%; Futures open interest increased by 1.94%

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank stock's price ranged from a low of 1397.25 to a high of 1407.15 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 220.44% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Indusind Bank until 12 AM has increased by 220.44% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1400, showing a decrease of -0.39%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:40 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1403.75 and 1399.85 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1399.85 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1403.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11403.45Support 11398.1
Resistance 21407.0Support 21396.3
Resistance 31408.8Support 31392.75
22 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1415.45
10 Days1418.96
20 Days1453.93
50 Days1494.40
100 Days1523.42
300 Days1484.59
22 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:13 PM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401.3, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1405.55

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1401.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1398.2 and 1416.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1398.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1416.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:54 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 255.39% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indusind Bank traded by 11 AM is 255.39% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1402, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1403.7 and 1397.0 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1397.0 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1403.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11403.75Support 11399.85
Resistance 21405.6Support 21397.8
Resistance 31407.65Support 31395.95
22 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1400.9, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1405.55

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank share price is at 1400.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1398.2 and 1416.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1398.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1416.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.32% to reach 1401, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bank Of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank are declining, whereas Union Bank Of India and CANARA BANK ORD are showing positive movement. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are each up by 0.17% and 0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda264.45-1.0-0.38285.5179.35136756.67
Indian Overseas Bank66.65-0.46-0.6983.823.57125984.58
Indusind Bank1401.0-4.55-0.321694.351232.15109042.62
Union Bank Of India147.44.73.29163.1568.0112519.41
CANARA BANK ORD116.350.10.09126.5358.2921107.41
22 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 35.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 242.88% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank's trading volume by 10 AM is 242.88% higher than yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1401.65, up by -0.28%. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 1404.0 & a low of 1397.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11403.7Support 11397.0
Resistance 21407.2Support 21393.8
Resistance 31410.4Support 31390.3
22 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indusind Bank's stock price dropped by 0.25% to reach 1402, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Bank Of Baroda and CANARA BANK ORD are declining, whereas Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank Of India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.05% and up by 0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bank Of Baroda265.35-0.1-0.04285.5179.35137222.1
Indian Overseas Bank67.390.280.4283.823.57127383.36
Indusind Bank1402.0-3.55-0.251694.351232.15109120.46
Union Bank Of India148.55.84.06163.1568.0113359.11
CANARA BANK ORD115.8-0.45-0.39126.5358.2921007.63
22 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indusind Bank may indicate a potential negative price trend in the near future. Traders who hold short positions may consider maintaining them.

22 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹1401.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1405.55

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 1401.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1398.2 and 1416.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1398.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1416.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has decreased by -0.47% and is currently trading at 1399.00. Over the past year, Indusind Bank shares have increased by 12.87% to 1399.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-7.63%
6 Months-6.36%
YTD-12.04%
1 Year12.87%
22 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11415.33Support 11396.83
Resistance 21427.17Support 21390.17
Resistance 31433.83Support 31378.33
22 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 35.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3255 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.

22 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1417.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1420.5 & 1402 yesterday to end at 1417.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.