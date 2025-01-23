Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2025, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 960.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 972.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 965.15 and closed slightly lower at 960.35. The stock reached a high of 977.60 and a low of 949.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 75,642.03 crore, the bank's shares saw a BSE volume of 687,590. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 927.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4717 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹960.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 977.6 & 949.8 yesterday to end at 972.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.