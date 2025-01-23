Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹965.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹960.35. The stock reached a high of ₹977.60 and a low of ₹949.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹75,642.03 crore, the bank's shares saw a BSE volume of 687,590. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹927.05.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹977.6 & ₹949.8 yesterday to end at ₹972.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.