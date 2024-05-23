Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 1405.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1413.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1406.15 and closed at 1405.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1418.15, while the low was 1392. The market capitalization stood at 110032.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1694.35 and 1232.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51302 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:24:25 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 1418.00. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has risen by 11.49% to 1418.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.86%
3 Months-9.4%
6 Months-4.45%
YTD-12.13%
1 Year11.49%
23 May 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11423.77Support 11397.62
Resistance 21434.03Support 21381.73
Resistance 31449.92Support 31371.47
23 May 2024, 08:36:09 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 34.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2070.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy23232323
    Buy12121313
    Hold5544
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:28:04 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3255 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.

23 May 2024, 08:01:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1405.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1418.15 & 1392 yesterday to end at 1405.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

