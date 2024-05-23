Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1406.15 and closed at ₹1405.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1418.15, while the low was ₹1392. The market capitalization stood at ₹110032.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1694.35 and ₹1232.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 51302 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indusind Bank has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at ₹1418.00. Over the past year, the price of Indusind Bank shares has risen by 11.49% to ₹1418.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.86%
|3 Months
|-9.4%
|6 Months
|-4.45%
|YTD
|-12.13%
|1 Year
|11.49%
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1423.77
|Support 1
|1397.62
|Resistance 2
|1434.03
|Support 2
|1381.73
|Resistance 3
|1449.92
|Support 3
|1371.47
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 34.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2070.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|23
|23
|Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 44 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1418.15 & ₹1392 yesterday to end at ₹1405.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend