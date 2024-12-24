Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indusind Bank opened at ₹936.15 and closed at ₹930, with a high of ₹948.90 and a low of ₹930. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,674.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high reached ₹1,694.35, while the 52-week low was ₹927.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 141,211 shares, reflecting a day of moderate activity in the bank's stock.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|950.83
|Support 1
|931.93
|Resistance 2
|959.32
|Support 2
|921.52
|Resistance 3
|969.73
|Support 3
|913.03
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1500.0, 58.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1873.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|24
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 141 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹948.9 & ₹930 yesterday to end at ₹944.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend