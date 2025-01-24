Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹970.75 and closed at ₹972.5, with a daily high of ₹988 and a low of ₹962.05. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹75,642.03 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1576 and a low of ₹927.05, with a trading volume of 98,025 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1378.0, 41.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1844.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|20
|21
|Buy
|9
|9
|10
|11
|Hold
|10
|10
|9
|8
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹988 & ₹962.05 yesterday to end at ₹970.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.