Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 972.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 970.75 and closed at 972.5, with a daily high of 988 and a low of 962.05. The bank's market capitalization stood at 75,642.03 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1576 and a low of 927.05, with a trading volume of 98,025 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1378.0, 41.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1844.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy991011
    Hold101098
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4624 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹972.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 988 & 962.05 yesterday to end at 970.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

