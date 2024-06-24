Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jun 24 2024 13:07:07
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 834.15 -0.27%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 177.50 -1.31%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,166.65 0.74%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,669.80 0.26%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 332.20 1.96%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 1526.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1511.95 and closed at 1526.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1511.95, while the low was 1477.9. The market capitalization stood at 116258.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1694.35 and the 52-week low is 1262.45. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 178775.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:10:01 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -2.14%; Futures open interest increased by 5.67%

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

24 Jun 2024, 01:02:33 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was 1477.9, while the high price reached 1511.95.

24 Jun 2024, 12:46:36 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 28.09% higher than yesterday

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 28.09% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 1490.3, showing a decrease of -2.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:37:44 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1493.08 and 1484.38 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1484.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1493.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11496.92Support 11490.27
Resistance 21499.28Support 21485.98
Resistance 31503.57Support 31483.62
24 Jun 2024, 12:23:22 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1518.97
10 Days1504.41
20 Days1476.50
50 Days1485.10
100 Days1499.71
300 Days1493.63
24 Jun 2024, 12:22:44 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

24 Jun 2024, 12:12:27 PM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1526.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1511.95 & 1477.9 yesterday to end at 1526.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue