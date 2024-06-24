Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1511.95 and closed at ₹1526.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1511.95, while the low was ₹1477.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹116258.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1694.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1262.45. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 178775.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indusind Bank indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1477.9, while the high price reached ₹1511.95.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indusind Bank until 12 AM is 28.09% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1490.3, showing a decrease of -2.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1493.08 and 1484.38 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1484.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1493.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1496.92
|Support 1
|1490.27
|Resistance 2
|1499.28
|Support 2
|1485.98
|Resistance 3
|1503.57
|Support 3
|1483.62
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1518.97
|10 Days
|1504.41
|20 Days
|1476.50
|50 Days
|1485.10
|100 Days
|1499.71
|300 Days
|1493.63
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indusind Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1511.95 & ₹1477.9 yesterday to end at ₹1526.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend