Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹688.65 and closed at ₹683.80, experiencing a high of ₹692.55 and a low of ₹672.70. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,423.47 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,576 and a low of ₹605.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 265,467 shares for the day.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 687.85 & a low of 683.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|688.08
|Support 1
|683.48
|Resistance 2
|690.27
|Support 2
|681.07
|Resistance 3
|692.68
|Support 3
|678.88
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has remained stable today, holding steady at ₹685.75, in line with its competitors. Other banks like Indian Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of India, and Federal Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Bank
|549.25
|1.6
|0.29
|626.35
|467.2
|74207.16
|Yes Bank
|17.32
|0.14
|0.81
|28.5
|16.02
|54303.17
|Indusind Bank
|685.75
|0.0
|0.0
|1576.0
|605.4
|53423.47
|Bank Of India
|106.8
|0.97
|0.92
|158.0
|90.0
|48622.49
|Federal Bank
|190.95
|3.75
|2.0
|216.9
|145.6
|46867.81
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹687.50, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹685.75
Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at ₹687.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹676.62 and ₹696.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹676.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 696.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at ₹689.20. However, over the past year, the price of IndusInd Bank shares has decreased by 53.72%, also standing at ₹689.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.16%
|3 Months
|-25.0%
|6 Months
|-53.59%
|YTD
|-28.46%
|1 Year
|-53.72%
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|696.47
|Support 1
|676.62
|Resistance 2
|704.43
|Support 2
|664.73
|Resistance 3
|716.32
|Support 3
|656.77
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1000.0, 45.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹687.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|20
|20
|Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Hold
|13
|13
|10
|9
|Sell
|7
|7
|0.00
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21999 k
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹683.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹692.55 & ₹672.70 yesterday to end at ₹685.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend