Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indusind Bank share price Today Live Updates : IndusInd Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 685.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 687.50 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 688.65 and closed at 683.80, experiencing a high of 692.55 and a low of 672.70. The market capitalization stood at 53,423.47 crore. Over the past year, the bank's stock reached a 52-week high of 1,576 and a low of 605.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 265,467 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33:01 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank touched a high of 687.85 & a low of 683.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1688.08Support 1683.48
Resistance 2690.27Support 2681.07
Resistance 3692.68Support 3678.88
24 Mar 2025, 10:10:33 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55:53 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank's share price has remained stable today, holding steady at 685.75, in line with its competitors. Other banks like Indian Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of India, and Federal Bank are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Bank549.251.60.29626.35467.274207.16
Yes Bank17.320.140.8128.516.0254303.17
Indusind Bank685.750.00.01576.0605.453423.47
Bank Of India106.80.970.92158.090.048622.49
Federal Bank190.953.752.0216.9145.646867.81
24 Mar 2025, 09:42:39 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indusind Bank suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

24 Mar 2025, 09:30:55 AM IST

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank trading at ₹687.50, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹685.75

Indusind Bank Live Updates: Indusind Bank share price is at 687.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 676.62 and 696.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 676.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 696.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:17:49 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: IndusInd Bank's share price has increased by 0.50%, currently trading at 689.20. However, over the past year, the price of IndusInd Bank shares has decreased by 53.72%, also standing at 689.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.16%
3 Months-25.0%
6 Months-53.59%
YTD-28.46%
1 Year-53.72%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48:42 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indusind Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1696.47Support 1676.62
Resistance 2704.43Support 2664.73
Resistance 3716.32Support 3656.77
24 Mar 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1000.0, 45.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 687.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy662020
    Buy10101010
    Hold1313109
    Sell770.001
    Strong Sell110.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:17:05 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21999 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:02:37 AM IST

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹683.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 692.55 & 672.70 yesterday to end at 685.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

