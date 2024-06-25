Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at ₹1511.95 and closed at ₹1526.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1511.95 and the low was ₹1477.9. The market capitalization was ₹116072.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1694.35 and ₹1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 717809 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 717 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1511.95 & ₹1477.9 yesterday to end at ₹1526.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend