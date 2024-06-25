Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 1526.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1490.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank's stock opened at 1511.95 and closed at 1526.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1511.95 and the low was 1477.9. The market capitalization was 116072.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1694.35 and 1262.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 717809 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4659 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 717 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: Indusind Bank closed at ₹1526.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1511.95 & 1477.9 yesterday to end at 1526.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

