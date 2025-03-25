Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at ₹693.95 and closed at ₹685.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹693.95 and a low of ₹665.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,130.24 crore, with a BSE volume of 328,655 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,576.00 and a low of ₹605.40.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 328 k.
Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹693.95 & ₹665.40 yesterday to end at ₹669.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend