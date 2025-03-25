Hello User
Indusind Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Indusind Bank stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 685.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indusind Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Indusind Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IndusInd Bank opened at 693.95 and closed at 685.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 693.95 and a low of 665.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 52,130.24 crore, with a BSE volume of 328,655 shares traded. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,576.00 and a low of 605.40.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22655 k

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 328 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: Indusind Bank closed at ₹685.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indusind Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 693.95 & 665.40 yesterday to end at 669.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

